Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira is already making history in the traditional Baby Fútbol that takes place in Medellín and yesterday they eliminated one of the favorites and also the current champion, the Fátima team, which they defeated 1-0 with a score by Juan David Marín Guapacha in duel valid for round of 16.

The Matecañitas knew how to put on a great game, despite having the stage full with support from the majority for their rival for being local, although they also received all the energy from their relatives and guardians who accompanied them and vibrated with this emotional victory.

strong in the mind

Sebastián Bedoya, technical director of the Pereiran team, referred to the qualification to the quarterfinals: “To highlight all this group of boys who took on the challenge in the best way, we were facing the current champion and he was still a favourite, the team of the city but I also built them in the mental part that we are the product of growth and that we are the best”.

Now they will face Envigado

Deportivo Pereira is going step by step in this, the most important children’s tournament in the country, and their next challenge will be nothing more and nothing less than Envigado. “You suffer but in this match I really enjoyed it because I think we planned in the best way, we simply gave the guides and enough tools to match this victory. We will be celebrating, raising our heads and being in the best shape for tomorrow’s rival, Envigado”.

Your process as a coach

For coach Sebastián Bedoya, this contest has been a great evolution in his career as a coach with his students on the pitch. “I have already had my first steps but I have stayed in the processes of the central zone, when they begin to dispute with the departments but in the women’s branch and I have been runner-up. I traveled to La Dorada, Caldas 10 years ago, together with another team and we had a good participation and already learning in this field that it gave me last year that it was not easy to be able to get enough victories and be the representative of the area center to be at this great party that is Baby Football”, pointed out the redjiamarillo coach.

technical staff

Technical director: Sebastián Bedoya

Technical assistant: Cristian Gómez

Physical trainer: Carlos Restrepo

Given:

Tomorrow Deportivo Pereira is measured by the quarterfinals of Baby Soccer against Envigado.