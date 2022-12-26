“We decided to leave the Federation of Ladin Unions of the Veneto, because the statute was not respected and we were not informed of the choices made”. Elsa Zardini president of the Ampezzo Ladin Union explains the reasons that prompted the unions of Cortina d’Ampezzo, Colle Santa Lucia and Livinallongo del Col di Lana to write a letter addressed to the president of the Federation, Lucio Eicher Clere, through which the Ladins of Sella leave the institution.

«The statute of the Federation», Zardini points out, «provides for decisions to be taken and shared by all, and I mean all, the Unions. However, this has not happened for some time now. Last June we had already pointed out that no one had informed us or at least communicated the Federation’s intention to go to Strasbourg to present the “Report on the causes of the progressive extinction of the Ladin linguistic minorities in the province of Belluno as a result of the policies implemented by the Italian State”. A document that we had never even seen. Today the question of the Ladin Agency comes up. We didn’t know anything about that either.”.

In fact, the Federation has asked the Province to open a Ladin Agency in Palazzo Piloni. A body that should also take care of intercepting contributions from the table of border municipalities.

«No one has ever spoken to us Ladin historians about this agency», reiterates Zardini, “and we are against it. By now the Federation has undertaken more political than cultural actions. The purpose of the Ladin Unions is instead to protect the language, the culture, the traditions, the customs. We have never been in politics and we will not start now. Cultural matters should be dealt with with the competent bodies and in collaboration with the administrations. A system that works very well in South Tyrol. We don’t need another bandwagon to intercept the funds of the border municipalities or other loans which in any case involve an increase in work. Within the Federation, today, there are no adequate professionals to plan, implement projects, participate in tenders and report expenses».

Two different ways of protecting minorities, according to the Ladins of Sella, which led to their exit from the Federation. «We don’t share the Federation’s latest political stances», concludes Zardini, «and furthermore we cannot continue to remain in a body which by statute should share the choices and instead things are learned from external sources. People then stop me on the street to ask me for information, as happened on the trip to Strasbourg. It’s unacceptable that we didn’t know anything about it. We do not feel represented by this Federation and therefore we have decided to leave. We continue to protect our identity by leaving out politics and everything that does not pertain to our culture”.