Peculiar liturgical song of some festivities that precedes the hallelujah (v.) before the Gospel of the Mass. As its Latin name indicates, the s. it is an addition, a continuation of another song, the hallelujah, which has always preceded it.

Origin, history and meaning. The s. They originated when, while a satisfactory musical notation was still unknown, they wanted to make it easier for singers to perform the difficult execution of the hallelujah jubilus by composing a devout text whose syllables were coupled to the notes of the musical melody. This memory procedure (called “farsura”) was also used in other melismatic songs (eg, the Kyries), but only in the s. it originated independent compositions and reached greater diffusion.

The genre seems to have started around the s. Ix in some Norman monastery, whence it passed to that of St. Gallen in Switzerland. In this he acquired an increase thanks to the literary work of the monk Notker Balbulus (“the stutterer”), author of some 15 compositions, such as the well-known 1T Media vita in morte sumus, a poem about the expiration of life and concern about the “bitter death » that only Christian faith and trust can overcome. Although sometimes sublime due to his inspiration, the s. from this first period they are not part of the poetic genre, they do not keep the rules of metrics and quantity or simply of rhyme; for what they differ from the liturgical hymns (v.), and for what they were also called “prose”. Another evolutionary phase of the s. occurs at the beginning of the s. XI: the s. it becomes totally independent from the alleluia song and, abandoning the irregular forms of the Notkerian type, freely adopts those of rhythmic poetry, giving way to assonance and rhyme; It is a type of transition of which the s gives a fairly accurate idea. Victimae paschali, which we will deal with later. In the S. XIl begins the golden period of the s., which in its poetic invoice is equated to hymns due to the perfect uniformity of rhythm and the regular structure of the stanzas; In this period, Adam de S. Victor, canon of Paris (d. 1192), one of the most complete poets of the Middle Ages and author of almost fifty s. admirable for the fluidity of the verse, the clarity of the thought and the symbolic richness of the images. His s. They had great diffusion in the Middle Ages, supplanting the old ones and opening a path that many imitators followed, including those who composed the few s. used in the current liturgy and that we will study later.

The acceptance of the liturgical innovation that s. it was unequal in the Christian area of ​​the Middle Ages; while in the Germanic and free zone there were abundant s. in the missals, in Spain the Mozarabic liturgy ignored them and in Italy only a few took citizenship. Thus, after the liturgical reform promoted by the Council of Trent, the official Roman Missal of St. Pius V only admitted four s. (those in liturgical use today, except the Stabat Mater, added in the 18th century for the feast of the seven sorrows of the Virgin, on Passion Friday) of the formidable cast of almost 5,000 that the Middle Ages had produced. These five s. are a splendid sample of the genre, and inserted in the current liturgical celebration (as obligatory for the days of Easter and Pentecost and ad libitum the others, according to the Institulio generalis Missalis Romani of 1969, n° 40) they still give off all the fragrance of the deep pity that saw them born.

Main sequences. The oldest of the s. in use is that of Easter, Victimae pascuai, “Christians render praise to the Easter Victim…”, composed in the s. XI by Vipo, chaplain of Emperor Conrad II, in which one does not know what to admire more, if the nice simplicity of a rudimentary and playful poetry or the inspiration of its melody so inextricably associated with words and so imbued with Easter joy that it does not It could be replaced by a more modern one. It consists of two parts: in the first, the Easter mystery is sung in which, in the style of a medieval tournament, the duel between Death and Life is presented with the final result that “the Leader of Life, dead, queen alive”; in the second part a dialogue is established between the faithful and Mary Magdalene, whose testimony about the resurrection confirms the paschal faith of the community: «We know that Christ has truly risen from the dead! You, victorious King, have mercy on us!”, a dramatic sketch that gave rise to stage performances in which children in the role of the three Marys or angels and some clergymen as apostles went to the empty monument at the end of Matins in the morning Resurrection Sunday. Today it is obligatory to say the Sequence. The days within the Eighth are optional.

Christians offer

praise offerings

to the glory of the Victim

auspicious of Easter.

sinless lamb

that saves the sheep,

to God and to the guilty

joined with new alliance.

They fought life and death

in singular battle,

and, dead he who is Life,

triumphant rises.

“What did you see on the way?

Mary, in the morning?”

“To my glorious Lord,

the abandoned grave,

witness angels,

shrouds and shroud.

He has really risen

my love and my hope!

Come to Galilee

there the Lord awaits;

there you will see theirs

the glory of Easter.”

Scoop of the dead,

we know by your grace

that you are resurrected;

death in you does not rule.

Victorious king, have mercy

of human misery

and give your faithful part

in your holy victory.