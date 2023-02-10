This week, the parties and movements that make up the Historic Pact began to postulate, officially, the pre-candidacies for the territorial elections on October 29, the day on which the citizens will choose mayors, governors, deputies, councilors and mayors.

This is the first stage of the schedule established by the coalition of the National governmentand will go to March 17, according to a circular issued to the coordinators of this community in the regions.

THE INSCRIPTIONS

The document known by THE PYLON indicates that the applicants must enroll before one of the parties or movements of the Pact, that is, Human Colombia, Patriotic Union, Alternative Democratic Pole, Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement, Broad Democratic Alliance, Colombian Communist Party or the Force for Peace Movement.

There are different Cesa politiciansr hoping to get the endorsement of the Pact, although some of them have inscribed their own significant groups of citizenss in the National Registry of Civil Status to ensure their participation in the elections.

Between March 18 and 31 the coalition led by the president Gustavo Petro The review of the nominations for single-member positions or corporations will begin.

Who will they support for the Mayor of Valledupar and the Governor of Cesar? They will most likely ask questions.

