Historical Pact fears a referendum against Gustavo Petro

The regional elections are approaching and the Pacto Histórico has begun to analyze its situation, questioning what could happen if the next contest turns into a referendum to put more obstacles and add problems to the management of President Gustavo Petro, especially after the scandals that have plagued the Casa de Nariño in recent months.

This feeling was revealed by the former senator and current spokesman for the current government, Gustavo Bolívar, who decided to talk about whether or not he would run for mayor of Bogotá, where several figures began to gain strength.

The truth is that despite the fact that months ago, the former senator had decided to retire from Congress to return to television, a sector in which he has achieved significant recognition, the outlook has forced him to rethink his decision and keep him undecided.

It should be noted that in recent weeks scandals such as that of Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedettias well as the rejection of the political reforms that are sinking despite the efforts of their spokespersons and defenders in Congress worry figures like Bolívar who suggested that the next elections to be held in October result in a referendum against Gustavo Petro.

However, it should be noted that for now Bolívar is still not deciding on his candidacy for mayor, since he does not rule out the possibility, as he revealed in an interview with Caracol Radio: “We have been talking with the presidents of the parties and the idea is that we make our own survey” confirmed.