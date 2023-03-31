[전주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Eol = On the 17th, in Jeondong, Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si, North Jeolla Province, a city bus slipped on an icy road and blocked the road. 2022.12.17. [email protected]

[전주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Dong-min = The ‘Jeonbuk Press Photo Exhibition’, which was held online for 3 years due to Corona 19, is looking for the people of the province as a face-to-face exhibition for the first time in 4 years.

The Jeonbuk Branch of the Korea Photojournalist Association announced on the 31st that it will hold the ‘2023 Jeonbuk Press Photo Exhibition’ from April 3 to 16 at the exhibition room of the Korea Sound Culture Center.

Last year, major elections such as the presidential and general elections were held, and there were social disasters such as the Itaewon disaster. In addition, in the situation of the Corona 19 pandemic, it returned to daily life and fired a signal for the start of Jeonbuk’s development, such as the enactment of the Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province Act.

[전주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Eol = Jeonbuk Hyundai players who won the championship at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju City, Jeonbuk Province on the 30th when the 2022 Hana One Q FA Cup Final 2nd leg match between Jeonbuk Hyundai and Seoul FC was held, enjoying the victory while singing with fans. 2022.10.30. [email protected]

In this photo exhibition, photos taken by Jeonbuk photojournalists capturing the historical sites with their own eyes and photos taken while covering the front lines are displayed, allowing you to see the vivid appearance of Jeonbuk.

Newsis reporter Kim Eol, News1 reporter Ryu Gyeong-seok, Jeonbuk Ilbo reporter Oh Se-rim and Cho Hyeon-wook, Jeonbuk Domin Daily reporter Lee Won-cheol, Jeolla Ilbo reporter Park Sang-hoo and Jang Gyeong-sik, and Jeonmin Ilbo reporter Baek Byung-bae participated.

The opening ceremony of the photo exhibition will be held on the 3rd of next month at 10:30 am in the exhibition room of the Korea Sori Culture Center.

