Historical sites that were controlled by gangs are recovered in Sonsonate

Historical sites that were controlled by gangs are recovered in Sonsonate

The Sonsonate mayor’s office has presented the first works carried out through the Sonsonate Construye project, among which the recovery of three important historical sites that in the past were controlled by gangs stands out.

Regarding the remodeling in the 911 Triangle, a resident expressed: “All this was kept very dark here, sometimes it was filled with garbage, and now that it is illuminated it looks very nice.” The Cruzona Belén area has also been recovered. These spaces have lighting thanks to the work, which improves safety and accessibility for the inhabitants.

The investment has been a total of $7,500, with which the commune has managed to recover areas that in the past were known to be assault points. Now, they have become spaces for the healthy recreation of the residents of Sonsonate.

