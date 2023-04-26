“History cannot be rewritten, no one can think of questioning the anti-fascist roots of republican Italy born of the Resistance. We owe a great debt of gratitude to the women and men who fought to give us freedom and democracy” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Ravenna 4 December 1944, Bologna 21 April 1945, Modena 22 April 1945, Ferrara 24 April 1945.

Every city in Emilia-Romagna has a different date, but there is one, symbolic and national, in which everyone celebrates the same extraordinary event together.

And the 25 April: the Party of the Liberation of Italy from Nazi fascism and tribute to the value of partisan resistance.

And even Emilia-Romagna is getting ready to celebrate the 25 April78th Anniversary of Liberation, with commemorations e celebrations on all the regional territory.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the generations that preceded us – says the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini-. Towards the many women and many men who fought to overcome the tragedies caused by fascism, a fatal ally of Nazism. And we must be grateful to our mothers and fathers, to those who redeemed Italy’s honour”.

“April 25th is a celebration that involves all Italians – continues the president -, it reminds us of our freedom won with the Resistance, with the participation and courage of those who chose to be on the right side against the dictatorship. A page of our history that cannot be changed, that cannot be rewritten: no one can think of questioning the anti-fascist roots of republican Italy and of our Constitution, born from the partisan struggle, the principles and values ​​of democracy, freedom, solidarity. And we must pass on the memory of what happened to our young people, through constant commitment, so that they continue to be proud witnesses of our freedom”.



The participation of the Regional Council in the appointments of 25 April in Emilia-Romagna

President Bonaccini will intervene in Piazza Nettuno in Bologna where, at 10.15, the flag-raising with military picket of honor and the laying of a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen Partisanstogether with the mayor of the Metropolitan City, Matthew Lepore, and the local leaders of theNational Association of partisans.

At 14.30 the president of the Region will also be a Gattatico (King) a Deer House to inaugurate the party ‘April 25th at Casa Cervi. Resistance, feminine, plural’, in which the assessor will also take part Alessio Mammi. The day’s program then includes concerts by Vinicio Capossela, Bandabardò and Cisco, The welfare state and various testimonies, including that of the partisan relay Teresa Vergalli.

“Stop the war” is the title of the events planned for the 78th Anniversary of the Liberation a Marzabotto e Mount Sunwhere the commissioner will also be present Igor Taruffi. The celebrations will begin in the morning and will involve Monzuno, Casalecchio di Reno, Vado, Marzabotto, Caprara, San Martino di Monte sole and the Poggiolo meadowwhere speeches and concerts by the Marakatimba, Assalti Frontali Gang, Casino Royale, Shantel.

The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Regional Council, David Baruffiwill participate in the official celebrations a Carpi (Mo) where, in piazza dei Martiri, the deposition of a laurel wreath will take place at the memorial to the fallen and, subsequently, the conferment by the Municipality of the honorary citizenship to the aviator-partisan Michel Seetenin the presence of the Consul General of France in Milan, Francois Revardeaux.

The commissioner Paolo Calvino will be in cathedral square a Ferrara for the raising of the flag with military honors and the placing of laurel wreaths at the Shrine of the Fallen for Freedom at the Tower of Victory by the authorities and partisan and armed combatant associations.

Liberation Day a Ravenna for the commissioner Andrew Corsinipresent at the official ceremony in Piazza del Popolo, where the crowns will be placed on the tombstone of the partisans who died for the liberation from Nazi-fascism in the presence of the weapon combat associations as well as local authorities and theProvincial Anpi.

Official celebrations also for the councilor Barbara Loriwho will represent the Region in Municipality of Felino, in the Parma area.

Finally, the commissioner Mauro Felix will attend ‘Il duce delinquente’, the show by Aldo Cazzullo e Moni Ovadia – sponsored by the Region and the Municipality of Bologna – scheduled for the evening of April 24th al Teatro Comunale Nouveau of Bologna. The show will be offered free to citizens with entry by reservation through the system that will be activated on the Eventbrite profile of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna.

The special on the Emilia-Romagna Region website

On the home page, on the portal of the Region, it is also online special dedicated to Liberation with the story of the partisan Teresa Vergalli, the contribution of the historian Luca Alessandrinithe origins of Hello beautiful and the law on the Memory of the Twentieth Century and the paths of the Resistance. Links:

Two exhibitions in the Legislative Assembly of Emilia-Romagna

The Legislative Assembly celebrates April 25 with two exhibitions: ‘Nello Leonardi and social art’e ‘at the barricades’, set up in the exhibition spaces in viale Aldo Moro 50 in Bologna. The exposure ‘Nello Leonardi and social art’, curated by Sandro Malossini, houses the works of the artist from Reggio who experienced firsthand the tragedy of the Second World War and the concentration camp, in which he was held as a prisoner. The exhibition ‘at the barricades’ it is dedicated to the centenary of the popular uprising in Parma in 1922, one of the last ‘resistance’ before the establishment of the fascist regime.

Elisa Ravaglia