History: Deportivo Pereira is in the quarters of the Libertadores

The modest Pereira of Colombia, the surprise team of South America, equaled this Wednesday 1-1 against the “matagigantes” Independiente del Valle of Ecuador and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023, thanks to the 1-0 advantage in the going

An absolute rookie in the main Conmebol club tournament, the Matecaña team endured the 2,850 m altitude at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito and took titanic steps to get the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana out of the way.

Michael Hoyos excited the local fans with a goal at minute 6, but in minute 88 he missed a penalty. Larry Angulo had equalized at 50.

Far from being the Cinderella of the competition, Pereira will seek to continue making history against the winner of the series between Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Caliente

The match was high temperature. Pereira’s players had not yet gotten into the rhythm of the game when Del Valle attacked mercilessly.

After some early tries, Michael Hoyos opened the scoring. After a corner kick, a Pereira defender crossed into the path of the ball. The ball was left without an owner in the area and the Argentine-Ecuadorian striker shot the goalkeeper.

The partial equality was not enough and Martín Anselmi’s men immediately looked for the second goal to be calm and forget about the first leg in Colombia, in which they could have lost by several goals if not for their goalkeeper, Moisés “la araña” Ramírez .

The locals did not lack options to extend the marking in the first half, including an occasion that Hoyos missed without explanation under the goal. When Pereira was able to shake off he also had chances to score.

The wind chill increased with fights between the players, especially after a soccer player from Del Valle knocked down the rival coach, Alejandro Restrepo.

villain holes

After halftime, the teams looked different on the pitch in Quito, a city shocked by the assassination a few minutes before the start of a presidential candidate’s game.

Five minutes after the break, midfielder Larry Angulo sent a ball low on the grass and close to a post. For Ramírez it was impossible to stop him.

With the classification in his pocket, Pereira played with the desperation of a “giant killer”, although he was not calm.

Del Valle tried in every way and was close to achieving his goal. In minute 88, after several minutes of indecision, the referee called a penalty with the help of VAR in his favor.

From a weak performance concealed by the goal, Hoyos kicked the ball away from Aldair Quintana’s goal.

Although he is relatively new in technical management (he made his debut in 2021 as DT on property), Restrepo and he beat Anselmi, who has been directing from the line since last year.

