by admin
History of the independence of Chocó By Norberto Molina Guerrero, Historian, University of Antioquia, Medellín, 2016.

This article is an investigation, analysis and reflection of the characteristics of the Pacific region. The objective is to know the economic, political, social and cultural development that led to the declaration of independence by the Chocoanos around 1813.

The study of historical processes and social actions had singularities that made it possible to stand out in the construction of the Colombian republic, in addition, the role of local political leaders constituted the genesis of the Colombian Pacific region and the current department of Chocó.

The full text can be read at:

Content: Introduction. Chocó and the Pacific region in the geography and history of Colombia, Independence of Chocó. XIX century. Epilogue, Conclusions.

