Alfonso Velez Jaramillo

History will exalt or condemn the councilors who defended and approved yesterday the authorization of the debt for 25 billion pesos, to finish unfinished works in the city of Neiva. I think they will get away well because they separated their obligations as councillors, from their personal interests and their political aspirations.

Those who opposed campaigned at the expense of work and the image of mayor Gorky Muñoz, who finally emerged unscathed. The opposition was confronted in a touched way and not only opposed, but frantically hindered, to such an extent that at the time the investments planned for this year were in danger.

What is clear, and no one can deny it, is that the community will benefit in good time because resources are secured for other governments’ unfinished works, which have not been completed, precisely because of a lack of money.

Political activity, a science that promotes citizen participation and power relations among the inhabitants, directed by leaders in any human society, is being threatened in Neiva, by purely political interests and lacking in ideas that do not want to let them govern.

Proselytizing and not letting go is the most economical, conjunctural, opportunistic and easy way to conceive a political campaign. This is what all the candidates are doing, including attacking mayor Gorky Muñoz, who has the most vulnerable sectors of the population in his sights.

The president fought until the last minute to obtain authorization from the council because he has an agenda with 19 or 20 bank proposals for free investment and development credit, once again denying those who shouted in the media that the municipality did not have ability to borrow.

The Secretary of Finance, Jaime Ramírez Plazas, assured that they will look for the most comfortable proposal in financial terms, especially with public banks, they have a period of 45 days to contract in the most convenient way for municipal interests.

The loan will be paid in 8 years, but it will have another three years of grace and it is estimated that they will begin to be canceled in the year 2026, expressed Ramírez Plazas, professor of political economy at the most prestigious universities in the country, author of 12 books on the subject. and one of the most accredited economists in our department of Huila.

Contrast the embarrassing spectacle put on by the opposition, with the ITA transparency indicator of the Attorney General’s Office. The opposition councilors were not clear about the outlook for Neiva, if she runs out of resources for investment because of the councilors.

The ITA indicator of the Attorney General’s Office has three consecutive scores with a score of 100 points out of 100 for the Neiva administration in terms of administrative transparency, any citizen in real time, that is, anyone knows what the administration he leads does or does not do. the mayor and his government team.

During the accountability of the municipal government, it ratified that it is a government that is friendly to the countryside and in that order it has invested $53,076 million, broken down as follows: Aipecito $5,648 million, Chapinero $3,345 million, Caguán $16,311 million, Fortalecillas $4,290 million, Guacirco $3,794 million, Río Las Ceibas $4,053 million, San Luis $5,513 million and Vegalarga $10,118 million.

The works include construction and maintenance of health centers, improvement of roads, construction of footprint plates, expansion of rural electrification networks and other works of priority interest to improve the living conditions of the community. The works are between the community and the actions of the leaders will remain in the minds of the citizens.