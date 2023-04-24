Hit 3 cars in Bolu, fled the scene – Current News

The accident happened at night Borazanlar District Hurriyet Street occurred on. According to the information obtained, Hurriyet Street unidentified driver driving over Car with 34 ABV 806 platescrashed into two parked cars. The car, which was thrown by the effect of the collision, was able to stop by hitting another car traveling in the same direction. The driver, whose identity was unknown, was slightly injured in the car that was hit. After the accident, the unidentified driver fled the scene. Health and police teams were dispatched to the region upon the notification. First aid was given to the people who were slightly injured at the scene by the medical teams.

Police teams started a large-scale investigation into the incident by examining the security camera recordings in the surrounding area.

