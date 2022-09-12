The 29-year-old from Zoldo accused a foot trauma and bruises on his hands, he was taken by air ambulance to Agordo

Around 4.30 pm the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter flew to the Spiz d’Agner (municipality of Taibon Agordino) where a mountaineer had been hit by a large boulder that detached from the wall, while he was climbing the Via Filter Magico second by roping. Lowered with a 20-meter winch, the helicopter rescue technician recovered the 29-year-old from Val di Zoldo (BL), with probable foot trauma and bruises on his hands, then transported to the hospital in Agordo.