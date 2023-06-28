Hit by a car in the Salerno area: a 50-year-old died

The 50-year-old invested yesterday evening in Pontecagnano did not make it: the man died shortly after the crash

Published June 28, 2023

The dramatic accident it happened late yesterday evening, Tuesday 28 June, on the streets of Pontecagnano, in the Salerno area. It was just after midnight when a 50-year-old man was crossing the pedestrian crossing close to Dolce Vita nightclubwas hit and killed by a car.

Pontecagnano, a 50-year-old hit by a car: he didn’t make it

He didn’t make it 50 year old invested yesterday evening in the Salerno area. The man was near the Dolce Vita nightclubin Via dei Navigatori in Pontecagnano, when while crossing the pedestrian crossing was hit by a car. On board the four-wheeled vehicle, one Fiat 500, there were some young people. Man was it thrown away from the point of impactending up on the ground bleeding.

The arrival of help and the death of the man

I immediately arrived at the scene sanitary of 118, but for the man there was nothing to do. When the doctors arrived, in fact, the 50-year-old was already dead: too serious le wounds which he had remedied in the fight. THE carabinieri have carried out all the reliefs of the case, but the exact dynamics of the accident are still being investigated.

