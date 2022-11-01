Home News Hit by a car near a roundabout, transported to hospital
Hit by a car near a roundabout, transported to hospital

by admin
A woman was hit, on the afternoon of Monday 31 October, in Tarvisio. It happened around 4 pm along via Diaz, near a roundabout and a pedestrian crossing.

The injured person was injured – he is not in danger of life, from what has been learned -, shortly after he was rescued by the 118 staff and accompanied to the Tolmezzo hospital. She is a 54 year old.

At the wheel of the vehicle, however, was an 87-year-old woman. The causes of the accident are being examined by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Tolmezzo who carried out the surveys.

