A woman of about 50 years of age was injured on Thursday 10 November, shortly after 11.30, after being hit by a car while walking in via Roma, in San Giorgio di Nogaro.

After the alarm, the Sores nurses sent an ambulance crew and helicopter rescue to the scene.

The woman suffered trauma to the upper part of her body and was transported in yellow code, in flight, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Causes under consideration by the police.