He was working in the garden with a brushcutter. Suddenly, a flame was released from her tool, which hit it full on. A thirty-two year old from Rividischia, a small fraction of Codroipo, was in very serious condition after an accident that occurred outside his home in via Principale shortly after 5pm on Wednesday 28 December. Some neighbors raised the alarm, who noticed the scene.

After a call for help to Nue112, the first level room immediately transferred the call to the Sores station and the nurses sent the ambulance from Codroipo and the ambulance.

The man suffered severe burns over most of his body. The companion, five years younger, who was at his side was also slightly injured. The thirty-two year old was taken by ambulance to the Udine hospital: according to initial information he would have suffered third-degree burns on 90 percent of his body. Firefighters are also on site.