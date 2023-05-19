Hitler’s tasters, Silvio Soldini inspired by the true story for a new film

Hitler’s tasters also inspired Rosella Postorino for a novel and today Silvio Soldini to make a film that will tell the story of the women responsible for tasting the meals destined for Hitler.

The true story which inspired The tasters Of Rosella Postorino will become a film directed by Silvio Soldini. Although the protagonist of Rosella Postorino’s novel is a figment of her imagination, the story told is based on facts that really happened and is inspired, specifically, by that of Margot Wolkwho passed away shortly before their meeting. Campiello Prize of 2018, The tasters is a story set during the Second World War and tells the horrors experienced on the skin of women whose job it was to protect Hitler’s life by tasting his meals. And that story, based on true events, also inspired the making of a film, directed by Silvio Soldini.

Hitler’s tasters, the true story inspires a new film directed by Silvio Soldini

“My body had absorbed the Führer’s food, the Führer’s food was circulating in my blood. Hitler was safe. I was hungry again”, says Rosella Postorino’s The Tasters. We are in 1943. The SS recruits women to taste the food to be served to Hilter and to verify the absence of any poisons. The women are then forced to taste something that could potentially kill them. The protagonist of the novel is Rosa Sauer, a young woman who recently moved to a small rural village where her husband Gregor, a soldier, was born and raised. Together with nine other women, Rosa becomes one of Hitler’s tasters: breakfast, lunch and dinner, three complete meals to be tasted to prevent the Führer from dying of poison. And it is also inspired by her best-selling novel that is on the way a film based on the true story of the Führer’s tasters.

As reported by Varietycurrently the film titled in the original language The Tasters arrived on the Cannes market for sale. The start of production is estimated for autumn/winter 2023 and the German cast is currently kept under lock and key, so we do not know which actors and actresses will lead the film. Produced by Lumière & Co and in co-production with Tarantula and Tellfilm, the film will bring Soldini back to the cinema. The latter said in a statement that the film will focus on “human component of the characters and the depth of their relationships“in a story”where life and death hang in the balance”.