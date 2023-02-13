A new violent act occurred in the capital of the Atlantic, this time it was an armed attack in broad daylight that would have claimed the life of a subject and seriously injured another person.

The incident reported to a local Barranquilla media reportedly occurred in the Las Flores neighborhood, at the height of Carrera 89 Calle 106, where an armed attack claimed the life of Alexander Rivaldo, alias El Ñaña.

According to preliminary versions, armed men fired at El Ñaña, who tried to flee and hide in a house in the sector but was hit by one of the hit men who shot him at point-blank range, ending his life.

Similarly, it was pointed out that Judith Marina Márquez, who was in the house where Rivaldo tried to hide, was hit by one of the fire projectiles that ended up hitting her face, the woman was transferred to the Porto Azul Clinic where her condition of health is still unknown.

After having terminated alias El Ñaña, and having injured Márquez, the hitmen fled the scene of the crime. For now, the police and judicial authorities are conducting investigations to establish the true motive and who are the masterminds and material authors of the homicide registered in Las Flores neighborhood.

Unfortunately, this is not the only kind of violent acts that have occurred in the department of Atlántico. The media recently covered the murder that occurred in the middle of a carnival celebration in the municipality of Soledad.

During the celebration of the ‘Night of Guacherna’ in the municipality of Soledad, metropolitan area of ​​Barranquilla, a new case of violence was presented that has dismayed the community, after it became known that a woman was murdered and another was injured.

The events occurred on the night of Friday, February 10, in a house located at Carrera 5A with Calle 56, in the Villa Valentina neighborhood. The victim was approached by two individuals who were moving on a motorcycle, shot him at point blank range, and fled the scene immediately.

The woman was identified as Ana del Carmen Castro Rojas, 30, who worked as a nurse in a city clinic, was transferred to a Soledad care center to receive immediate attention; however; she died due to the seriousness of the bullet wounds.

According to witnesses to the events, the victim was hanging out with his friends on the terrace of a house.

With regard to the injured woman, who apparently was sitting next to Ana del Carmen, the Metropolitan Police have not yet been able to identify her, and she continues to be treated by doctors.

One of the first hypotheses of the investigators would point to a crime of passion. However, the authorities continue with the pertinent inquiries to find those responsible for the crime.

For some months there have been warnings about security in Barranquilla, due to the fact that armed groups and criminal gangs have spent their time perpetrating different crimes in the area such as extortion, massacres, murders, among others. Due to the multiple complaints, the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police is implementing a new measure to deal with this situation of insecurity and for this, it has joined forces with the National Army.

According to what was mentioned by the institution, at night the patrols are being carried out in cars where both members of the Police and the Army go, in total, 300 uniformed personnel are assigned to this work. with Infobae

