Hitman who committed quadruple homicide sentenced to 100 years in prison

Jaime Ernesto Bonilla Martínez received a 100-year prison sentence for co-perpetrating the crime of three men and a woman in a brewery on El Cuco beach in the municipality of Chirilagua, San Miguel.

The aggravated quadruple homicide was committed at 1:30 a.m. on April 10, 2016.

Prosecutors from the Specialized Unit for Extortion and Organized Crime of San Salvador, demonstrated in the trial in the Specialized Sentencing Court of San Miguel, that a group of men dressed as policemen arrived at the brewery simulating a search and proceeded to inspect the house .

Three verify the identity of each of the victims: David Margarito López Díaz, Edwin Reynaldo Ayala, Santos Guadalupe Clímaco Rivera, and the owner of the brewery, Alicia Cáceres, took them out of the building into a corridor and proceeded to injure them with bladed weapons.

The woman allowed the three men to sleep in the place.

After the documentary, expert and testimonial evidence, the participation of the former police agent, Bonilla Martínez, was demonstrated, and that he acted as a hitman, for which the Specialized Sentencing Court declared him responsible for the group homicide, imposing 25 years in prison for each one of the victims, adding a total of 100 years.

