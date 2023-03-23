In the municipalities of Guamal and San Martín de los Llanos, two men were captured, each required for the crime of homicide, of which citizens Víctor Manuel Roa Urrea were victims, in events recorded on February 5, 2023 in Guamal and Duván Camilo Ríos. Zárate, in events that occurred on June 20, 2021 in Cumaral.

The investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, allowed the issuance of arrest warrants, which were made effective through registration and control operations of the Police authorities in the department. of the Meta.

The first of the cases occurred in the Centro de Guamal neighborhood, where the capture of a 25-year-old man was achieved, who, according to the judicial measure issued by the Municipal Promiscuous Court of Guamal, is accused of being the material actor in the death of Mr. Roa Urrea.

On the other hand, in the municipality of San Martín, another 36-year-old subject was captured, who, based on his judicial record, was wanted by the Cumaral Municipal Promiscuous Court, after being identified as the alleged criminal perpetrator of the assassination act with firearm that took the life of Mr. Ríos Zarate.

The hitmen were left each of the requesting judicial offices, where they must answer for the crime of homicide.

Source: Meta Police

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

