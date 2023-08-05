Home » Hitmen assassinate an indigenous leader in southwestern Colombia
The counseling of government own from town Nasa del Valle del Cauca said in a statement that Timana was shot on Friday when he was going with his wife to the Indigenous Reservation Believe it or not in the municipality of Pradera.

There “he was intercepted by two men who were traveling on a motorcycle and they shot him several times at point blank range, killing him instantly“.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace (Indepaz), this year 100 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia.

Likewise, the agency said that so far this year, 22 leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated in Cauca, five demobilized, and that four massacres have been perpetrated that leave 12 dead.

The murdered indigenous leader, who was governor of a town hall, had run as a candidate for the Pradera Council for the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MORE).

According to the Ministry, Timana had been threatened in recent days through pamphlets by the Segunda Marquetalia, one of the two FARC dissidents, and by paramilitaries, known in the region as the black eagles.

The indigenous people called on the Colombian government and the competent entities to provide the “maximum security and guarantees of protection” to the leaders of the Nasa indigenous people in the southwest of the country, who constantly receive threats.

The indigenous senator for the Movement BUT Aida Quilcué demanded from the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, “urgent and effective measures” to protect the lives of social leaders. EFE

