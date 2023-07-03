Hitmen chased him on motorcycles until they killed him

A deceased man is the result of a motorcycle chase to a Suzuki Forza brand vehicle.

The event was recorded on the afternoon of this July 2, 2023, at the entrance to the Jaramijó canton.

The victim has not been identified yet. Based on preliminary information, it is known that the vehicle that was being pursued collided against a palm tree

Four of the five occupants got out of the car and the one who remained in the vehicle was approached by the individuals on the motorcycle who fired several shots at him.

The victim’s relatives came to the scene who staged scenes of pain.

In addition, dozens of onlookers crowded into the place astonished by what happened.

The Police are in the place collecting data that contribute in the investigation.

Prosecutor Alexandra Bravo arrived at the crime scene to order the removal of the body.

The hitmen were mobilized on at least two motorcycles, according to what was known.

One of the occupants of the attacked vehicle was injured and was treated by agents of the Fire Department.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

