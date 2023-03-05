In an attack with a firearm, they ended the life of the hairdresser Juan Sebastián Castro Estrada, 19, in events recorded in the El Porvenir Urbanization, south of Valledupar.

The murderer was a subject on a motorcycle who assaulted Castro Estrada when he was on the public road in block D of the sector.

Castro Estrada was taken by family members to the Eduardo Arredondo hospital in the San Martín neighborhood, where he arrived without vital signs due to a shot to the head.

The National Police reported that the young man had been released from a prison six months ago for the crime of theft. In addition, he presented judicial notes for carrying a weapon and personal injuries.

Personnel of the Sijín of the National Police assumed the investigation.

ANTECEDENT

This is the third homicide that occurs in that urbanization of the city. The first victims were the community watchman, Samuel Díaz Jiménez and José Simanca.