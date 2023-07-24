Hitmen murder a couple inside their home in Soledad, Atlántico

The tranquility of the night was interrupted in the Cortissoz neighborhood of Soledad, Atlántico, when armed men broke into a house to take the life of a couple, who could do little in the face of the violence of their executioners.

The events occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Two gunmen entered the house and fired repeatedly at the two victims, who were identified by authorities as Elaine Yurieth Zapata Salcedo and Jainiro De Jesús Portacio Vargas. Both died on the spot.

Once the crime was completed, the two hitmen hurriedly left the house, got on a motorcycle and fled in an unknown direction before the astonished gaze of some witnesses.

Precisely that same day, although a few hours earlier, another act of assassination had occurred in the Manuela Beltrán neighborhood of the same municipality. One man who has not been identified died, and another, named Adolfo José Valega Blanco, was injured. These two people were having lunch at Carrera 11A with Calle 37, when two men arrived at the sector on a motorcycle and one of them shot them multiple times without saying a word.

Two acts of assassination caused terror in Campoalegre, Huila

Also in the department of Huila, specifically in the municipality of Campoalegre, there were two acts of assassination that affected the tranquility of the citizens. In the first case, a young man identified as Junio ​​España was shot to death. Hours later, hitmen attacked a house.

The inhabitants are dismayed and in turn frightened by the ease with which armed men move through the urban area, committing attacks that end their peace of mind. Authorities are investigating whether the facts are related.

The alarms are in red with the indicators of violent deaths in the Huilense department in 2023. At this point, it should be noted that in the last week homicides have been reported in Pitalito, Hobo, Campoalegre, Algeciras and Neiva.

First case

At around 1:00 pm on Friday, July 21, at 27th Street with Carrera 10 in the Alfonso López neighborhood, armed men arrived in the sector, presumably, with the aim of attacking a young man who was inside his residence, accompanied by a friend, in cold blood.

There was a strong exchange of shots at the scene, in which Junior España was seriously injured. Given the seriousness of the situation, people who were at the scene acted quickly to help the injured man who was immediately taken to the emergency unit of the ESE Hospital El Rosario de Campoalegre, in an attempt to save his life.

However, due to his critical condition, the medical team decided to refer him to the capital of Huila to receive specialized care. Unfortunately, the efforts were in vain and he passed away due to injuries sustained in the attack. According to local media, it was learned that the fatal victim had been in prison several years ago.

Local authorities arrived at the crime site to cordon off the area and collect evidence that can help in the investigation to identify and capture those responsible for this homicide.

Finally, the alleged hit men fled quickly without being identified, because when the agents arrived at the scene there was no trace of their whereabouts.

second case

Although the person who was with the deceased today was unharmed, not everything would have ended. Well, at about 10:00 pm, a new criminal action was registered that caused panic, this time in the Panama neighborhood in the aforementioned municipality.

The neighbors stated that armed individuals came to a house on Carrera 6 with Calle 23 and opened fire indiscriminately towards its façade. Fortunately, the attack did not leave fatalities or injuries.

Reckoning?

Unofficial versions reported that the sentimental partner of the young man who would have survived the previous attack lives in said residence. Presumably, it is a young man who was recently released from prison and was accused of three homicides in Campoalegre. The event is attributed by the authorities to an illegal settling of accounts.

