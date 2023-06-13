Hitmen on a motorcycle a man was murdered in front of his daughter .

The violent event occurred on the morning of this Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Avenida del Ejército and Cuarta transversal, in the city of portoviejo province of manabí.

Watch the live broadcast of this crime at the following link ► https://fb.watch/l8aPUjAEPJ/?mibextid=cr9u03

The victim of this criminal attack was identified as Mauro Alcívar.

As it became known, the man had recently arrived at his home and when he was in the garage with his little girl, he was surprised with a bullet by the hitmen.

After the attack, Alcívar was transferred to a health home in his own vehicle. But there, the doctors only verified his death.

Meanwhile, the girl was left with a strong nervous breakdown.

“I love my dad. I love my dad, Diosito. He can’t be dead” the girl shouted.

For their part, special units of the National Police arrived at the site to begin investigations into this new violent death registered in Portoviejo.

The victim’s body will be transferred to the Manta forensic center for the legal autopsy.

With this crime, the capital of Manabita adds 92 murders so far in 2023.

