As 42-year-old Sandra Patricia Quiroga, the woman murdered by hitmen was identified in the center of Villavicencio.

According to witnesses, the woman was walking with a girl by the hand, near the Savoy Hotel, when a man got off a blue Pulsar motorcycle and shot her three times, killing her.

Fortunately, the minor who accompanied her did not suffer any harm and was taken into the custody of the authorities for the restoration of her rights.

The Police analyzes videos from security cameras in the sector, where the alleged hitmen who are wanted by the authorities were registered.

It was learned that the victim of this violent act was a resident of the La Cumbre village located in the Cuncia sector, via Acacias.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

