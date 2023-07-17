HIV EPIDEMIC IN PARAGUAY « News cde

NATIONALS (special envoy) The coordinator of the HIV Counseling and Surveillance Center, Francisco Añasco, warned about the sustained increase in HIV in the country.

Francisco Benítez Añasco, coordinator of the HIV Surveillance and Counseling Center, spoke this Sunday with Radio Monumental 1080 AM and warned that it can be said that HIV in Paraguay is already an epidemic, due to the sustained increase in cases.

“We can talk about an HIV epidemic because the increase is sustained,” he stressed and indicated that it is young people who contract the virus the most, since 60% of new cases correspond to this sector.

Of every 10 diagnoses, 7 are men and 3 women. There are even children between the ages of 10 and 14 with the disease. “Since 2015, we have registered this group,” he asserted.

Given the situation, Añasco pointed out the need for sexual education and regretted the stigma against people living with HIV.

“Sex education is necessary because that is where they are taught how to take care of themselves. There is a lot of stigma against people living with HIV,” she continued.

On the other hand, he recognized the work of the Ministry of Health, which provides free medication to people who fight against the disease and with treatment, seek a better quality of life.

“Paraguay provides free medication, it is something that must be recognized by the Ministry of Health. We have to work so that people with HIV continue with their treatment, there is a violation of confidentiality ”, he pointed out.

Finally, Añasco stated that there is a risk of contracting diseases when having unprotected sex or having several sexual partners.

“The boys usually use their condom that has been kept in their wallets for a month. That’s dangerous. You also have to look at the expiration date of the condom, ”he concluded.

The Ministry of Public Health recorded last year an increase in the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) at the country level.

Throughout 2022, 1,519 new diagnoses were registered, of which 459 were categorized as AIDS.

Some 435 are women, from 15 to 21 years old, of which 29.04% were pregnant. The rest, 1,084 men, between the ages of 20 and 34, representing 71.36% of the total

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

