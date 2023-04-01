Profits more than doubled in the first quarter of H&M. The Swedish fast fashion giant yesterday updated its financial results for the period ending 28 February, highlighting an operating margin of 1.3%, against 0.9% in the same period of the previous year. Operating profit increased by almost 60% in the three months to SEK 725 million (approximately €64.37 million), thanks in part to the one-off gain of one million generated by the increased stake in the secondhand Sellpy (now almost 80 percent). Net profit increased to SEK 540 million from SEK 217 million in the same period of 2022.

A number that astounds analysts, if one considers how much the issue of profits had been the Achilles’ heel of the financial performance in the fiscal year 2022, overshadowed by the competitor Inditex, between the withdrawal from Russia and macroeconomic problems. And it’s also the result of effective cost cutting, which sent shares of the Stockholm giant jumping 15% following the publication of the results, documents Reuters. The effects can still be seen this morning, although by now diminished, with a rise in the stock on the Stock Exchange equal to 2.58 percent.

As already communicated, first quarter sales amounted to SEK 54.8 billion, up 12% year-on-year (+3% in local currencies). Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine instead, growth would have reached +16% in Swedish crowns and +7% in local currencies.

“The H&M group continues to be strong with a solid financial position, stable cash flow and well-balanced inventory” – commented the CEO Helena Helmersson on the sidelines of the results -. The beginning of the year shows that we have taken further steps towards the goal of achieving an operating margin of 10% as early as next year”. Adding to the start of the second quarter, local currency sales were up 4% year over year in March.