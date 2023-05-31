HM the King inaugurates the CMC of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, a new generation vocational training establishment at the service of excellence and innovation

Tuesday 30 May 2023

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, proceeded, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in the city of Tamesna, to the inauguration of the City of Trades and Skills (CMC) of the region of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra , a new-generation professional training establishment dedicated to excellence and innovation.

As part of a global program which provides for the construction of 12 CMCs in the different regions of the Kingdom for an overall projected investment of 4.4 billion dirhams, the CMC of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra reflects the particular interest the Sovereign to the vocational training sector, as a strategic lever for economic competitiveness and a promising path for the professional integration of young people.

It was carried out by the Office of Vocational Training and Labor Promotion (OFPPT) in execution of the High Royal Guidelines, and in accordance with the new roadmap relating to the development of vocational training which establishes new material criteria, pedagogical and governance, guaranteeing quality training and a certain convergence between the training provided and the real needs of the labor market.

So that it can fully fulfill its mission, the City of Trades and Skills of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra is equipped with educational and living spaces, guaranteeing both the development of technical and transversal skills, as well as the fulfillment trainees.

In fact, the CMC is home to 6 sectoral centers dedicated to the acquisition of business skills, with 6 integrated application platforms for immersive training focused on “learning by doing”, allowing complex scenarios, close to reality. of the company, throughout the learning process.

This is the case with the “Industry” pole designed as an educational factory which offers the advantage of allowing the coexistence of around ten different specialties relating to QHSE professions, Industrial, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, as well as Automotive professions. .

This division also has a mini-production line for charging stations for electric vehicles, a full-scale application platform whose production and maintenance management is provided by multidisciplinary teams of trainees from the different specialties of the division.

The City of Trades and Skills also houses a “Tourism & Hospitality” center, equipped with an educational hotel and restaurant for preparation adapted to the real conditions of exercise of the profession, an “Agriculture” center with an educational farm, a “Management & Commerce” comprising a virtual simulation company, a “Personal and Community Services” center with a nursery and an educational apartment, as well as a “Digital and Artificial Intelligence” center.

The CMC also includes common structures, in particular a Language and Soft Skills Center, a Professional Orientation Center, an Innovation Chain (Coworking, FabLab, Digital Factory and Incubator), a MOOCs studio to support inclusion Digital Learning through the production of digital content for training, a Media Library and a Conference Center.

In terms of living spaces, the new Cité has a house for trainees with a capacity of 700 beds and covers, a cafeteria, a foyer, several meeting spaces and sports fields (football , volleyball, handball and basketball).

Built on 10 hectares of land, the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra CMC further enriches and strengthens the OFPPT training system in the region thanks to an annual capacity of 3,560 teaching places, which will be increased to 4,560. from next year thanks to the two branches attached to the Cité, namely the Institute for Training in Healthcare Professions in Rabat (under construction and offering 560 teaching places/year) and the Institute for Training in Agro-Industry Trades in Kenitra (Project carried out with a capacity of 440 trainees/year).

The training offer provided by the City of Trades and Skills of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra thus concerns 8 business sectors, including 4 new ones, chosen taking into account the specificities of the regional economic fabric. It will be broken down into 105 training courses, including 80 newly created courses and 25 restructured and updated courses. This is a diversified offer, geared towards new professions. The main job families selected concern the sectors of Digital and Artificial Intelligence (22 sectors), Health (15 sectors), Agriculture (14 sectors), Tourism & Hospitality (13 sectors), Management & Commerce ( 13 sectors), Industry (11 sectors), Agrifood (11 sectors) and Personal and Community Services (6 sectors).

In addition to the diploma courses open to the Specialized Technician, Technician and Qualification levels, the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra CMC training card will also offer short-term qualifying courses, which will allow the acquisition or deepening of skills. specific and obtaining a training certificate.

CMC trainees will also benefit from a system of bridges promoting better prospects for development and integration of young people.

The result of a partnership between the OFPPT, the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development and the Regional Council of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, this project required an investment estimated at 380 MDH. This budget does not cover the cost of the two Institutes specializing in the professions of Health and Agro-Industry attached to the new City.

The CMC of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra is the 4th City of Trades and Skills to open its doors to welcome young people in training, after those of Souss-Massa, l’Oriental and Laâyoune-Sakia-El Hamra which started the training between October and November 2022.

MAP 30 MAI 2023