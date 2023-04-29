HM the King inaugurates the University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI” in Tangiers

Electronic flag – Rabat His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, presided, today, Friday, in the urban commune of Ixnaia (prefecture of Tangiers-Original), the inauguration of the University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI”, a medical pole of excellence that, thanks to its Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, will enable the structure of the offer of treatments at the level of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, bringing in new medical competencies and providing advanced training for the benefit of new generations of professionals. This university hospital center, which His Majesty the King preferred to give it his honorable name, reflects the continuous care that His Majesty surrounds the health sector, especially through the development of hospital infrastructure, strengthening and improving the quality of basic health services and bringing them closer to citizens.

His achievement also testifies to the central role that His Majesty attaches to the development of human resource capabilities in this vital sector, and His Majesty’s determination to enable them to train them with quality, keeping pace with the scientific and technological development recorded in the field of treatments, prevention and health governance, in accordance with international standards.

The University Hospital Center of Tangiers, with a capacity of 797 beds, is located at the heart of a health system par excellence, built on a plot of land of 23 hectares (of which 110,000 square meters are covered), adjacent to the Regional Center of Oncology, and close to the Higher Institute of Nursing Professions and Health Technologies. There is also the College of Medicine and Pharmacy in the north-east.

For the University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI” in Tangier, investments exceeding 2.4 billion dirhams were allocated, funded by the state budget and the Qatar Fund for Development. This hospital structure of the new generation is distinguished by its modern nature through its engineering, the quality of the treatments it provides, its integration of advanced technologies, and its respect for the principles of environmental preservation and sustainability through the solar electric panel system, the wastewater treatment plant for laboratories, and the solid medical waste treatment station. The University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI”, which is considered a public institution to provide treatments and services at the third level, will provide the tasks of treatments, training, scientific research, innovation and development, and public health. For this purpose, it includes a specialization hospital (586 beds), which in turn consists of a medical and surgical pole, a respiratory medicine department, a hematology department, an endocrinology department, a cardiology department, an ear, nose and throat department, a neurology department, a hemodialysis department, and a medicine Ophthalmology, nuclear medicine, in addition to the emergency medicine and resuscitation pole, which is equipped with the adult emergency department, the intensive care unit for cardiac patients to track cases of myocardial infarction, arrhythmias or pulmonary embolism, and the reconstructive surgery department and the treatment of major burns.

It also contains units to treat sleep disorders, bone marrow transplantation, obesity treatment, and rehabilitation of heart failure patients.

The University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI” of Tangiers includes the Mother and Child Hospital (211 beds), which includes a medical-surgical pole, an “urgent and resuscitation medicine” pole, a pediatric department, and a medical assisted reproductive unit.

The University Hospital Center also contains an emergency medical assistance department, a medical imaging department, laboratories for microbiology, bacteriology, biochemistry, hematology, pathological and cellular anatomy, human genetics and cytogenetics, 3D printing and medical equipment.

The center also has a central ward for surgical operations (31 rooms) equipped with new generation equipment and equipment and a fully informative management system. It also contains a central hospital pharmacy whose management depends on an integrated information system, which enables the distribution of medicines and medical supplies from the pharmacy via a storage and distribution robot, to the patient in various hospital interests, in addition to spaces for scientific pedagogical activation and training, a large conference hall, a helipad, and facilities Technical and administrative.

The new university hospital center also includes a museum for preserving memory that is full of pictures, literature and scientific tools that reveal to the visitor the historical development of hospital infrastructures in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

In the framework of rationalizing the care of patients and the quality of treatments, the University Hospital Center has an integrated information system centered on a single medical file, which collects and shares administrative and medical data of the patient as well as his treatment file. This mechanism, which is available in basic medical care institutions, as well as in hospital institutions, constitutes a lever for reforming the national health system, as it allows health professionals to access at any time the patient’s medical data using a card or/and an electronic bracelet that is delivered to the patient, with the aim of accelerating medical care and improving efficiency.

The University Hospital Center “Mohammed VI” is in line with the objectives of the “Greater Tangiers” programme, which gives a privileged position to the development of health care.