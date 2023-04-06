In Mülheim an der Ruhr there is the only mechanical engineering course for women in Germany.

Photo: Ruhr West University

It is widely known that there is a shortage of skilled workers in the engineering professions – especially female ones. However, only about 10% of mechanical engineering students are women. In order to increase the number of female graduates, the Ruhr West University of Applied Sciences in Mülheim an der Ruhr introduced the only mechanical engineering course for women in Germany in 2018. The special thing about it: Here, women study completely among themselves in the first four semesters. It is only from the fifth semester onwards that mixed courses continue up to the bachelor’s degree. “Since mechanical engineering is still a male-dominated industry, the approach of initially studying in an unprejudiced atmosphere entirely among women totally convinced me,” says Merle Kassel, who is studying in the fifth semester. “The small learning groups are simply ideal. Friendships developed quickly and personal exchange with the professors is always possible”. Another essential part of the concept consists of an accompanying program which, in addition to technical know-how, also focuses on the personal development of the students, for example in the form of presentation workshops.

The institute’s own robot dog HaRWi. Photo: Ruhr West University

In addition, the students can network with engineers from industry and gain valuable practical experience in partner companies in the region. “The great thing about mechanical engineering is the wide range of professional perspectives that the course opens up. From product design and the development of sustainable environmental technologies to an academic career – everything is possible here,” says course director Prof. Dr. Alexandra Dorshu. She is convinced that the concept of the women’s course will work, because “the need for female mechanical engineers is great and will continue to increase in the future”. The Ruhr West University has already more than doubled the number of female mechanical engineering students.