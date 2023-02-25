news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, FEBRUARY 25 – An Asiago hockey player, Filippo Rigoni, 19, who grew up in the yellow and red youth academy and this year in the first team, is hospitalized in Asiago hospital (Vicenza) due to a serious game incident that took place yesterday evening at the Odegar stadium, during the match against Vorarlberg, won by the hosts 5-3. It was a match valid for the Ice Hockey League, the Austrian championship which also sees the participation of Italian and Slovenian clubs. Rigoni, according to what the club specifies in a note, ‘after a hard charge in last night’s match, he was rescued and then transported on a stretcher to the hospital. He was kept under observation all night and his conditions are stable”. According to the latest medical bulletin, issued late this morning, “the vertebrae from D3 to D6 suffered a depression”. The player will be monitored and kept under check for the next few hours”, it is specified. (HANDLE).

