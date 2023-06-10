Hocus Pocus 3, how the Sanderson sisters could reappear: the most interesting theories

Disney has confirmed the return of Hocus Pocus with a third film. It arises spontaneously to wonder how the Sanderson sisters will also bring back: here are the most interesting theories from the fans.

The third chapter of Hocus Pocus finally got the approval, so it’s only a matter of time: but how will they come back this time Sanderson sisters? Disney has confirmed that the project is under development, but at the moment the project is still in its infancy so, in addition to not knowing the details of the plot, we don’t even know if the three witches will return. There is hope, of course, also on the part of actresses who have played the terrible Sanderson witches twice, looking for tricks to return to life permanently and possibly even younger. While waiting to find out more about their fate, let’s focus on some nice ones theory concerning the return of the sisters.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/hocus-pocus-2/59580/video/?vid=38771" title="Hocus Pocus 2: Il Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film - HD" rel="noopener">Hocus Pocus 2: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD</a>

Hocus Pocus 3, the return of the Sanderson sisters is possible according to these bizarre theories

Considering the scena post credit with which the second chapter of Hocus Pocus ended, the return of the Sanderson sisters seems to be almost certain and therefore absolutely possible. Shortly before greeting the spectators, in fact, the film has shot a seconda Black Flame, through which it is possible to summon the Sanderson sisters. Exactly as happened the first two times, using this candle on Halloween night with a full moon, witches can take shape again but only for one night. But one of the most popular theories for their return concerns their precious one spell bookequipped with a life of its own and which could hide within its pages a precious spell suitable for bringing the Sanderson sisters back to life.

Another interesting theory concerns the possibility that it is one coven of witches this time to summon the sisters. The second chapter of Hocus Pocus has introduced a new witch in Salem, Becca, supported by her friends Izzy and Cassie. What if Becca’s power attracts that of other witches? What if they want to wipe out Becca so badly that they enlist the help of the Sanderson sisters? Or it could be Becca who asks Winnie for support, in view of a new threat. Latest theory that seems to particularly like would see Hocus Pocus 3 more like a prequel. As a result, he could delve more into the story of the young Sanderson sisters, which is also shown in the second film.