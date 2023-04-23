Hoengseong-gun, 45 women-friendly city promotion tasks selected :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Reinforcing collaboration among departments, etc.

[횡성=뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Deok-hwa = Hoengseong-gun, Gangwon-do, announced on the 24th that it would expand and promote tasks for each department to create a ‘women-friendly city, Hoengseong’ where women’s empowerment, care and safety are realized.

There were 26 tasks for women-friendly city creation in 2020, 31 in 2021, and 35 in 2022. This year, 45 were selected.

The selected tasks are areas that can directly affect the citizens, such as care, safety, welfare, health promotion, and cultural policies. At the end of the year, it plans to award and reward outstanding departments through performance evaluation (qualitative and quantitative) for the promotion tasks.

The selection of this task is meaningful in establishing a direction for creating a female-friendly city, emphasizing the gender mainstreaming of policies in which women and men participate equally in overall regional policies and strengthening collaboration among departments.

Lim Yoo-mi, head of the Family Welfare Department, said, “We will further strengthen collaboration between departments to create a female-friendly city.”

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]