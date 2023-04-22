HÕFF focuses on the Finnish epic – Lääne Elu

The focus of this year’s HÕFF is the Finnish epic “Kalevala” – as the opening film, you can see the film “Sampo”, before the festival you can take pictures with Väinämöis and hear bloody stories from the epic.

“”Kalevala” is synonymous with modern horror, with many bloody moments,” said Jänes.

The Haapsalu horror and fantasy film festival starts next Friday with a big bike ride. An hour and a half before the opening ceremony, at 6 p.m., the Tour d’Öö Haapsalu is planned, i.e. a costumed and make-up bicycle tour through the small streets of Haapsalu. The bike ride ends before 7 p.m., when the red carpet is rolled out in the Haapsalu cultural center, where everyone who wants to can take a picture with Väinämöise, known from “Kalevala”.

This year HÕFF will be opened with a mini-concert, where the Winnie the Pooh band and Haapsalu mudilaskoor will perform together. Helmut Jänes, head of HÕFF, said that such an idea came to him already in January. “It felt like having the HÕFFilik Winnie the Pooh perform with the children,” said Jänes. “A strange effect occurs on the spot.”

