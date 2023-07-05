Hofreiter wants to stop deal with Saudi Arabia

HomePolitics

By: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Wants to supply Saudi Arabia with Eurofighters: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine no, Saudi Arabia yes: Germany wants to sell 48 Eurofighters – to the chagrin of the Greens. They are concerned about the increase in arms exports.

Berlin – Germany is delivering more weapons to the world again. But the business abroad is causing a new dispute within the federal government. Fighter jets are also to be sold to Saudi Arabia. But the greens could get in the way. Above all, European politician Anton Hofreiter is calling on the traffic light coalition to change course in arms exports.

Arms exports: Hofreiter is bothered by the Eurofighter delivery to Saudi Arabia

The Green Pressure from the Chancellery complained. One is planned delivery of armaments to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Specifically, it is probably about the export of 48 Eurofighters and six A400M transport aircraft, which the chairman of the European Committee in the Bundestag does not understand.

“I think that’s fundamentally wrong, as do other Greens,” Hofreiter told the editorial network Germany, adding: “Because we can’t still refuse certain weapons to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia, and at the same time give state-of-the-art weapons to dictatorships and autocracies.”

Saudi Arabia instead of Ukraine: Arms exports divide the traffic light

For weeks, Ukraine has been demanding modern fighter jets in the fight against Russia. It is true that the Federal Government supports the Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) the country with heavy weapons such as battle tanks and rocket launchers. But the coalition has so far ignored the call for fighter jets. In contrast, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are now to be supplied.

Like the news agency dpa reports, the Chancellery in the Federal Security Council in particular is pushing for the export of fighter jets or military transporters. Reference is made to similar practices in partner countries and to the fact that such export licenses are necessary to enable joint armament projects, it said.

Fighter jets to despots: Baerbock is reluctant

According to the report, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) expressed reservations about such arms deliveries on the fringes of a meeting of the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee. She simply said: “This is a debate that we are having together in this country in the Federal Security Council.” Actually, they are striving Green a role model role for Germany in arms sales.

But Baerbock’s party apparently remains skeptical. Hofreiter criticizes that Saudi Arabia had already used German weapons ruthlessly against civilians in the Yemen war, and the United Arab Emirates had supported warlords. But there are not only humanitarian reasons that speak against such arms deliveries, but also geostrategic ones. Because the United Arab Emirates supported General Khalifa Haftar in Libya, who in turn was supported by the Russian Wagner mercenaries, and the insurgent militias in Sudan. “Neither is in the German interest,” said the Green politician and asked Scholz to distance himself from the plan.

Statistics prove: Germany delivers more armaments to the world

Overall, however, German weapons remain in demand internationally. In the first half of 2023, for example, the German government recorded a significant increase in arms exports in view of the war in Ukraine. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, individual licenses worth 5.22 billion euros were issued, compared to 4.16 billion euros in the same period last year.

The ministry particularly emphasized that around 90 percent of the total value of exports (4.74 billion euros) went to EU and NATO states and comparable countries, in particular to Ukraine and South Korea. Deliveries to Ukraine alone were worth 1.65 billion euros. Ukraine was once again at the top of the export list, followed by Hungary (1.03 billion euros) and the USA (277 million euros).

Arms export: Germany delivers to NATO countries

The approved values ​​reflect “the close bond with our EU and Nato-Partners and close partner countries, while adopting a more restrictive stance towards other third countries,” State Secretary for Economic Affairs Sven Giegold said loudly tagesschau.de. Exports worth 480 million euros have been approved for third countries, apart from Ukraine and South Korea. India led the list with 109 million euros. (jkf/with material of dpa)

