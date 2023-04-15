Home » Hohenwarte reservoir: Mill ferry starts the season with restrictions
Hohenwarte reservoir: Mill ferry starts the season with restrictions

The mill ferry at the Hohenwarte reservoir between Linkenmühle in the Saale-Orla district and Altenroth in the Saalfeld-Rudolstadt district starts the season on Saturday.

According to KomBus GmbH, which operates Thuringia’s only car ferry, only pedestrians and cyclists can initially be transported at the weekend.

Water level still too low to transport cars

Heavier vehicles could only use the ferry in the coming week because the water level in the Hohenwarte reservoir is still too low. Due to construction work on the dam and the low water level, the scheduled start of the ferry season at the beginning of April had to be postponed by around two weeks.

