Xinhuanet, Hohhot, November 3 (Reporter Wei Jingyu) The reporter learned from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held on the 3rd. There are 188 confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia (including 1 case converted from asymptomatic infection to confirmed case) and 730 asymptomatic infections. Among the new infections, 894 were from quarantine control personnel. On the same day, 30 newly confirmed local cases in Hohhot were cured and discharged, and 91 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation. As of 24:00 on November 2, Hohhot has 437 local confirmed cases and 2,938 local asymptomatic infections.

On November 3, 1 low-risk area in Hohhot was adjusted to a high-risk area, 13 high-risk areas were reduced to medium-risk areas, 2 medium-risk areas were reduced to low-risk areas, and 84 epidemic-free communities were released.

Liu Yuanjun, a second-level researcher of the Hohhot Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that since October 25, Hohhot has carried out several rounds of large-scale nucleic acid screening, carrying out nucleic acid testing on residents within the city, and increasing the number of college students and construction sites. Nucleic acid screening of key groups such as workers and market supply personnel has concentratedly found a group of positive infections, and effective control measures have been taken quickly. Judging from the epidemic characteristics of the virus, the subsequent development of the epidemic is still uncertain. In the next step, Hohhot City will continue to increase the nucleic acid screening of social and key populations, and scientifically and accurately prevent and control, and use the strictest management to achieve an orderly release.

Editor in charge: Xu Hongmei and Li Guodong

