(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hohhot: Although the epidemic has eased, the risk of hidden transmission of the virus still exists

China News Service, Hohhot, November 20th (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 20th, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The risk of hidden transmission still exists.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on November 19, 80 new local confirmed cases were added in Hohhot, including 3 cases converted from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases; 670 new local asymptomatic infections were added; new local confirmed cases were cured and discharged 80 cases, 1037 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

Xu Shouji, deputy mayor of the Hohhot Municipal Government, said that recent rounds of nucleic acid testing have shown that the number of positive infections in Hohhot is on the decline, especially in the past two days.

“In terms of the distribution of positive infections, the positive detections are mainly isolated and controlled personnel, and the number of detections in centralized isolation points is higher than the number of detections in high-risk areas; the number of detections in low-risk areas has dropped significantly compared with the previous few days, and the risk of social transmission It has been reduced.” Xu Shouji said that Hohhot’s current round of epidemic prevention and control has generally shown a somewhat eased and positive trend.

Xu Shouji said that although the epidemic has eased, the risk of hidden transmission of the virus still exists. “Low-risk communities strengthen the management of people entering and leaving the community; high-risk buildings guard the doors and doors; each isolation point is stricter and more standardized, and efforts are being made to strictly prevent cross-infection and eliminate hidden risks to the greatest extent.”

Wang Yong, deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Hohhot Municipal Party Committee, explained in detail that the management of high-risk areas is mainly “strict control and exit”. “In some high-risk buildings in some communities, because there are more positive tests or close contacts, and they have been tested for several days in a row, high-risk areas must be delineated by building as a unit.”

“For communities and high-risk buildings designated as high-risk areas as a whole, all confirmed cases and close contacts must be transferred in principle, so that they should be separated.” Wang Yong said.

According to Wang Yong, from the analysis of the cases of positive cases after the unblocking of individual communities, it was found that most of the infection cases were mainly due to the lack of personal protection when going shopping or seeking medical treatment.

The management of low-risk areas is mainly to “strictly investigate and advance”. Wang Yong said that residents of low-risk communities can move in an orderly manner. Residents enter and exit the community with access cards. Residents and vehicles in this community must scan the Qingcheng code, wear a mask, and check the negative nucleic acid test certificate when entering and leaving the community. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.