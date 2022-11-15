Source title: Hohhot community transmission has not been cut off Inner Mongolia Health Commission introduces the reason

China News Service, Hohhot, November 15 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The current epidemic situation in Hohhot is still running at a high level, and there is still a risk of spreading in the society. On the 15th, Xu Hongzhi, director of the Health Commission of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, answered the reason for the situation. Xu Hongzhi said that although most of the infected people in Hohhot currently come from isolation points and high-risk control areas, dozens of cases are still detected every day in low-risk communities, indicating that community transmission has not been cut off. "The main reason for this situation is that close contacts cannot be transferred in time, positive infections cannot be admitted to designated hospitals or shelter hospitals in time for treatment, and there are still problems in community management and control." Xu Hongzhi said. Xu Hongzhi introduced that in response to the problem of positive infections in the society, the Inner Mongolia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters specifically proposed "three fast and one strict", focusing on fast inspection, fast transfer, fast isolation, and strict control, requiring bottom-up responsibility , Keeping the soil and fulfilling the responsibility, keeping the soil and taking the responsibility, compacting the responsibility, implementing measures, and realizing the clearing of the social aspect as soon as possible. Xu Hongzhi said that according to the deployment requirements of the headquarters, nucleic acid testing should be completed within 24 hours, isolation and close contacts should be cleared every day, and positive infections should be transferred to designated hospitals or shelter hospitals on the same day. At the same time, in accordance with the "Twenty Measures" issued by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council to optimize epidemic prevention and control, reorganize and divide high-risk areas, mainly taking buildings as units, and strictly implement "staying at home, door-to-door service", and strive to minimize Reach the goal of clearing the social aspect within a short period of time. As the number of positive infections in the society in Hohhot continues to decrease, supermarkets and shops are gradually opened, the number of low-risk communities is gradually increasing, and the production and life of citizens are gradually recovering. Xu Hongzhi reminded citizens to pay attention to wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and not gathering. (Finish)

