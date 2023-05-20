Hohhot Culture and Tourism High-quality Development Conference and “5.19 China Tourism Day” theme event held Baotou Steel Speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Zheng Xueliang, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On May 19, the Hohhot City Cultural and Tourism High-quality Development Conference and the “5.19 China Tourism Day” meeting grassland and camping Qingcheng theme activities were held in Chilechuan Grassland.

Bao Gang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Secretary of the Hohhot Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech.

In his speech, Baotou Steel stated that Hohhot will promote cultural tourism to move towards “all areas, all seasons, all people, all formats, and all elements”, accelerate the construction of regional leisure and vacation centers and important tourism distribution centers in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland, and create a nationally influential City IP, comprehensively enhance the cultural level of the capital.

Baotou Steel pointed out that to promote the high-quality development of cultural tourism, we must establish the spirit of the city, use cultural and museum venues, connect tourist attractions, integrate cultural tourism, and connect hundreds of cities and thousands of communities. It is necessary to create immersive experience scenes and characteristic high-quality scenic spots, to strengthen overall design, market promotion, and external publicity, to display Hohhot’s city brand and image from all directions and from multiple angles, so that more people can understand Hohhot and enter Hohhot, Start a new journey of “Poetry and Distance”.

Editor: Jia Xiaoyan