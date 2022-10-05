(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hohhot currently has 772 local positive infections and 148 medium and high-risk areas

China News Service, Hohhot, October 5 (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 5th, Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control, saying that Hohhot currently has 772 local positive infections and 148 medium and high-risk areas.

According to Liu Yuanjun, a second-level researcher of the Hohhot Municipal Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 4, Hohhot added 54 local confirmed cases, including 34 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases; new asymptomatic cases 239 cases were infected.

“As of 24:00 on October 4, Hohhot has 319 local confirmed cases and 453 asymptomatic infections.” Liu Yuanjun said, “This epidemic is fierce, with obvious characteristics of rapid and hidden transmission, and new cases have been added in a short period of time. Rapidly rising, the epidemic prevention and control situation is severe and complicated.”

Liu Yuanjun said that from 16:00 on October 4, 2022, Hohhot City will adjust 57 communities and villages as high-risk areas, and designate 2 places as medium-risk areas.

Up to now, there are 134 high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas in the city.

The reporter learned from the press conference that at present, Hohhot is strengthening community management. Except for medium and high-risk areas, in other areas, in addition to supplying industry staff, community workers involved in epidemic prevention and control, medical personnel, Baolian cadres, volunteers Those entering and leaving the community need to provide a work certificate and a 24-hour negative nucleic acid test report, and check the green code, other people in the community do not gather, and do not go out unless necessary.

After the outbreak of the epidemic in Hohhot, with the increase in the demarcation of medium and high-risk areas, the postal express outlets in the relevant areas were suspended in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control.

According to Cui Aijun, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Hohhot Post Administration, as of the evening of October 4, the operation of 6 postal express distribution centers in Hohhot has been suspended, 197 business outlets and 185 terminal stations have been suspended. “Express delivery companies such as JD.com and SF Express have basically maintained normal operation, and the city can basically receive express delivery normally except for medium and high-risk areas.” (End)