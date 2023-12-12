Hohhot welcomes snow again, Wuchuan morning on the 16th -27℃-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, is once again covered in snow as temperatures continue to drop. The Hohhot Meteorological Bureau predicts that the city will experience significant snowfall from the 13th to the 14th, with 5 to 10 mm of accumulation. Following the snowfall, temperatures dropped by as much as 14℃, with Wuchuan reaching a bone-chilling -27℃ on the morning of the 16th.

Fu Yanan, a staff member of the Hohhot Meteorological Bureau, warned citizens about the significant wind chill effect and advised them to take precautions to stay warm and avoid cold-related illnesses.

The cold weather is expected to persist throughout the middle and late December, with northwest winds reaching 5 to 6 magnitude and gusts of 7 or higher. Residents are urged to take necessary measures to protect themselves from the extreme temperatures.

As the city continues to experience harsh winter weather, residents are reminded to stay indoors and take precautions to stay warm and safe.

