Home » Hohhot welcomes snow again, Wuchuan morning on the 16th -27℃-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
News

Hohhot welcomes snow again, Wuchuan morning on the 16th -27℃-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin

Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, is once again covered in snow as temperatures continue to drop. The Hohhot Meteorological Bureau predicts that the city will experience significant snowfall from the 13th to the 14th, with 5 to 10 mm of accumulation. Following the snowfall, temperatures dropped by as much as 14℃, with Wuchuan reaching a bone-chilling -27℃ on the morning of the 16th.

Fu Yanan, a staff member of the Hohhot Meteorological Bureau, warned citizens about the significant wind chill effect and advised them to take precautions to stay warm and avoid cold-related illnesses.

The cold weather is expected to persist throughout the middle and late December, with northwest winds reaching 5 to 6 magnitude and gusts of 7 or higher. Residents are urged to take necessary measures to protect themselves from the extreme temperatures.

As the city continues to experience harsh winter weather, residents are reminded to stay indoors and take precautions to stay warm and safe.

See also  Proactive fiscal policies make efforts to stabilize the economy in the first half of the year, after deducting the factors of tax rebates, the fiscal revenue increased by 3.3%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Assembly authorized half a million citizens to vote...

Putin said he will release the detained Americans...

Botero’s Viacrucis on display in Milan, Italy

Please bookmark the Guidelines for Agricultural Cold and...

THINK SEXY – The first images of the...

“Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz

A horror story about abortion rights explains the...

Polish far-right MP empties fire extinguisher on Jewish...

‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today:...

Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy