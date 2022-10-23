Hold High the Great Banner and Write a New Chapter——The Birth of the New CPC Central Committee and the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the face of complex situations and arduous tasks, our party must “let the wind and waves rise and sit firmly on the fishing boat”, fully grasp the overall strategic situation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, and continue to seize Chinese characteristics on the new road to exams. A new victory for socialism requires a strong central leadership.

——Xi Jinping

On October 22, 2022, the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. More than 2,300 representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and specially invited representatives elected by secret ballot the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China composed of 376 members of the Central Committee and alternate members of the Central Committee and 133 members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Tenth Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Bearing the heavy trust of more than 96 million Communist Party members and bearing the ardent expectations of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, the new central leadership is ready to go, and will lead the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and fully implement Xi Jinping. The ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carry forward the great spirit of party building, be confident and self-improvement, keep upright and innovative, work hard and forge ahead courageously, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Foresight and foresight – General Secretary Xi Jinping personally planned and deployed, personally guided and checked, and pointed out the right direction for the personnel preparation work of the 20th “two committees”

After a hundred years of struggle, the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese nation, which is determined to rejuvenate, have stood at a new historical juncture——

Over the past 10 years in the new era, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and through the continuous efforts of the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups, the Party and the country have achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes. We have achieved the goal of the first century of struggle, built a moderately prosperous society in all respects on the land of China, historically solved the problem of absolute poverty, and are striding forward with high spirits towards building a great modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. It is related to the party and the country. Continuing the past and ushering in the future is a matter of the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics and of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Great achievements in the future, the key lies in people.

“The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is at the intersection of two centuries, summing up the first century, and at the same time, it is the starting point of the new century’s goal. It is very important to open the 20th National Congress of the Party well.” General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly , Doing a good job in personnel preparation for the 20th “two committees” is the top priority of the 20th National Congress.

Those who are good at governing a country are good at strategic planning; those who decide the outcome are better at layout.

As early as the end of 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee started from the overall development of the Party and the country, and planned the personnel preparations for the 20th “Two Committees” of the Party.

In March 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee for special research, and decided to establish a leading group for the inspection of the 20 cadres, with General Secretary Xi Jinping personally serving as the group leader.

In June 2021, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee reviewed and approved the “Opinions on Seriously Doing a Good Job in Personnel Preparation for the 20th “Two Committees”.

Over the past year or so, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attended three meetings of the main leaders of the party committees (party groups) of provincial, district and municipal party committees, central and state organs and other units. , adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, strictly control the political integrity of candidates, establish a clear direction for the selection and employment of personnel in the new era, and strict discipline in the transition of a series of important requirements.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, coordinating the overall development of the party and the country, focusing on the new requirements of the new era, scientifically clarified a series of major issues such as the main principles, objectives and tasks, and overall requirements of personnel preparation, in order to do a good job in the 20th “two”. The “Commission” personnel preparation work pointed out the right direction and provided the fundamental follow-up.

The Party Central Committee clearly stated that the personnel preparation work for the 20th “two committees” should hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and focus on establishing a new stage of development, implementing new development concepts, and building new development pattern, promote high-quality development, and build a modern socialist country in an all-round way; focus on fully implementing the general requirements for party building in the new era and the party’s organizational line in the new era, adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, improve the party’s long-term governance capacity, maintain The advanced nature and purity of the party, strengthen the construction of the Central Committee, and in-depth promote the new great project of party building in the new era with the spirit of self-revolution, and constantly consolidate the party’s ruling position; The country is safe and sound.

We must adhere to the nature and purpose of the party, adhere to the core position of the party’s leadership, adhere to the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the party central committee, and ensure that the party always has the overall situation and coordinates all parties; adhere to the standards of Marxist statesmen group, adhere to the “four modernizations” policy of cadres, Adhere to both ability and political integrity, put morality first, appoint people on their merits, adhere to the standard of good cadres in the new era and the requirements of loyalty, cleanness and responsibility; adhere to the principle of democratic centralism, give full play to inner-party democracy, follow the mass line, and further improve the quality and effectiveness of democracy; In particular, the 19th “two committees” personnel preparation work should be well experienced and practiced, adhere to the goal-oriented, problem-oriented, adhere to the system concept, overall consideration, overall arrangement, careful deployment, careful organization, and orderly progress.

Faced with the new situation and new tasks, the CPC Central Committee clearly stated that the new Central Committee is responsible for coordinating the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes unseen in the world in a century. The historical mission of a modern socialist country should be:

– Armed with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents”, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era A group of politicians that strengthens the “four consciousnesses”, strengthens the “four self-confidences” and achieves the “two safeguards”;

——Do not forget the original intention, keep in mind the mission, serve the people wholeheartedly, be united and strong, have one heart and one morality, have the courage to take responsibility, work hard, dare to fight, be good at fighting, have a good style, honesty and integrity, and are trusted and supported by the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups. group of politicians;

——A group of politicians who have always been at the forefront of the times, able to manage complex situations, deal with various risks and challenges, be good at governing the party, the country and the army, and constantly promote the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era to achieve new victories.

The key to building such a group of politicians is to select and employ people with higher standards and stricter requirements.

“It should be measured according to the standards of Marxist statesmen”, the Party Central Committee proposed that the quality requirements of candidates for the Central Committee and the candidates for the Central Committee should be particularly emphasized——

Take the lead in adhering to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents”, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implement the Party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, and have the vision of communism The ideal and the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics, have a high theoretical literacy of Marxism-Leninism, and be able to consciously use the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work.

Take the lead in enhancing the “four awareness”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenance”. Political firmness, loyalty to the party, strong political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, a clear-cut stand on major issues, withstood the test of storms at critical moments and major events, and resolutely ideological, political, and action-oriented with Xi Jinping The Party Central Committee with comrades as the core maintains a high degree of unity.

Take the lead in implementing the major decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, coordinate the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout and the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, and unswervingly base itself on the new development stage, implement new development concepts, and build New development pattern, promote high-quality development, have the ability to lead modernization construction, be able to coordinate development and security, solve difficult problems in reform, deal with various risks and challenges, have a high professional level, rich practical experience and mass work skills, able to take responsibility important task.

Take the lead in adhering to principles, dare to take responsibility, be good at learning, emancipate the mind, be determined to reform, pioneer and innovate, have a strong fighting spirit, dare to fight, be good at fighting, be truth-seeking and pragmatic, take positive actions, have a strong revolutionary career, and make achievements in the workplace. Achievements that can be tested by practice, the people, and history.

Take the lead in respecting and implementing the party constitution, adhere to democratic centralism, be fair and upright, have a broad mind, and be good at working in unity, including working together with comrades who have different opinions. Keep in mind the original mission, adhere to the people-centered, carry forward the party’s glorious tradition and fine style of work, consciously implement the party’s mass line, practice the “three stricts and three realities”, keep close contact with the masses, and serve the people wholeheartedly.

Take the lead in strictly abiding by the party’s discipline and rules, abide by the eight central regulations and the code of integrity and self-discipline, have good moral cultivation, be upright and honest, and have high prestige inside and outside the party.

Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, and we must not relax for a moment.

The new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has important responsibilities in implementing comprehensive and strict governance of the party, strictly clarifying the party’s discipline and rules, maintaining the unity and unity of the party, strengthening the construction of a clean and honest party, and maintaining the advanced nature and purity of the party. Yes–

Firmly safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole Party, firmly safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, resolutely implement the Party’s line, principles, and policies, firmly implement and faithfully defend the Party Constitution, and insist on viewing the Party from a political perspective. In the construction of a clean government and anti-corruption work, a leadership group with firm ideals and beliefs, strong party spirit, fair and upright, daring to adhere to principles, courageous and good at fighting all kinds of violations of the party constitution, party rules, party discipline, and unhealthy behavior within the party.

The CPC Central Committee places special emphasis on the quality requirements of candidates for the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection: political firmness, loyalty to the party, conscientious implementation of the party’s policy of managing the party and comprehensively and strictly governing the party, resolutely safeguarding the party constitution and other intra-party laws and regulations, adhering to principles, daring to take responsibility, and fulfilling duties , Have the courage to show the sword, seek truth from facts, strictly enforce discipline, and resolutely fight against all kinds of violations of the party constitution, party discipline and party discipline and corruption; high policy level, strong sense of discipline, comprehensive and correct implementation of the party’s principles and policies, able to carry out supervision responsibly Carry out discipline accountability and undertake party discipline cases, take the lead in maintaining the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, firmly safeguard the seriousness of party discipline, and earnestly safeguard the democratic rights of party members and the interests of the people; take the lead in strictly abiding by party discipline and rules, and abide by the central government The spirit of the eight regulations and the principles of integrity and self-discipline, strict self-discipline, fairness and decency, integrity and integrity, and have high prestige inside and outside the party.

In July 2021, the leading group for the inspection of the 20th National Congress of cadres reviewed and approved the “Overall Plan for the Inspection of Candidates for the 20th “Two Committees”, and made specific details on the main tasks of the inspection work, the allocation of nomination quotas, the inspection methods and steps, and the organization and implementation. arrange.

Starting from the end of July 2021, the central government will send 45 inspection teams in three batches to inspect 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, 124 central and state organs, central financial enterprises, and central enterprises in Beijing. The Central Military Commission also sent 8 inspection teams to inspect the 25 military departments and large units of the military.

“Conversation research and recommendation”, “Determining the object of investigation”, “In-depth inspection”, “Proposing a list of recommended candidates for selection”, “Proposing a list of candidates for the ‘two committees’ candidates for preliminary selection”…”Two committees” candidate recommendation, inspection, nomination work, strict In accordance with the steps and methods prescribed by the central government, it will be carried out in an orderly and solid manner.

Take a clear-cut stand and strengthen leadership—effectively give full play to the leadership and gatekeeping role of the party organization, do not engage in “sea push” and “sea elections”, and further improve the quality and effectiveness of democracy

“Upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership is our important advantage, and it is also an important experience summed up by previous elections.” It is simple to choose people by votes”, “Party leadership and democracy are unified, not antagonistic, and the two cannot be neglected. It is necessary to determine a reasonable democratic method, improve the inspection method, and further improve the quality and effectiveness of democracy”…

The important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the extreme importance of upholding the party’s leadership, and revealed the dialectical unity of the party’s leadership and the promotion of democracy.

Give one outline and ten thousand eyes open, solve one volume and many chapters. The personnel preparation work of the 20th “two committees” clearly implements the adherence and strengthening of the party’s overall leadership to all aspects of the whole process, and unswervingly implements the principle of the party’s management of cadres.

The inspection work has always been carried out under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee——

Looking through the inspection work documents and reviewing the whole process of the inspection work, you can clearly see: from the main tasks and content of the inspection work, to the allocation of nominations and the determination of inspection units, to the inspection methods and steps, specific requirements… each policy… The presentation of opinions, the formulation of each plan, and the implementation of each work are all carried out under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

The leading group of the 20th cadre inspection has held 13 leading group meetings, 5 training sessions and symposiums, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, accurately grasp the requirements of the Party Central Committee, consciously benchmark against the table, and thoroughly The decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee have been implemented.

Do not engage in “sea push” and “sea election”, and give full play to the role of conversation and research——

A knee-jerk conversation lasted for 3 hours and it still wasn’t over. The inspection team was straight to the point and targeted, not only talking about inspection requirements, but also asking questions in a timely manner.

This is a scene during the inspection of candidates for the 20th “two committees”. Every time they go to a place or a unit, the inspection team must carry out such a conversation and research.

After the inspection team arrives at the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, they first conduct interviews and research within a certain range, and based on extensive listening to opinions, they propose a reference list for meeting recommendations, and then make meeting recommendations. According to the interview research, meeting recommendations and the usual grasp of the situation, we will have another conversation to further listen to opinions. Through comprehensive analysis and comparison, a list of inspection objects is proposed according to the procedures. During the in-depth investigation and conversation, some cadres at the bureau level and even the cadres at the county level will be interviewed.

In the inspection of candidates for the “two committees” of the central and state organs, the inspection team carried out in-depth interviews and investigations based on the actual situation of the unit, based on representativeness, knowledge, and relevance.

“Participants should not only talk about ‘heads’, but also talk about the reasons for recommendation responsibly, and introduce the candidates’ morality, ability, diligence, performance, and integrity.” A comrade who participated in the inspection work said that by conducting in-depth talks Research, each interviewee recommends responsibly, expresses opinions more fully, and recommends more truthful results.

It is understood that the inspection teams from provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities during the inspection averaged more than 1,400 person-times per group, and the inspection groups from the central and state organs and other units had a total of nearly 10,000 person-times.

Whether it is a conversation survey or a meeting recommendation, the choice is not simply based on the number of votes, but based on the candidate’s morality, talent and consistent performance, combined with the integrity status and democratic evaluation and other situations, comprehensively analyze and judge, and make a comprehensive, objective and accurate judgment. Excellent, put forward candidate selection opinions.

The inspection team performed its duties conscientiously, strengthened communication and coordination with the party committee (party group), and jointly checked the customs——

During the inspection work, each inspection team strictly implemented the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, insisted on doing things according to policies, principles, and procedures, and made every step and every link work carefully and in place; Select the best, do not degrade, and strictly control the quality of good candidates.

The inspection team strengthened communication with the party committee (party group), studied and discussed key links and important tasks together. The party committee (party group) actively cooperated with the work of the inspection team, conscientiously assisted in the investigation and verification of the relevant issues raised by the inspection team, and strictly reviewed and checked the relevant materials provided.

A candidate ranked high in the meeting recommendation and also met the needs of the relevant structure, but when we talked again, everyone had different opinions on his morality, talent and work performance. After in-depth understanding and careful research, the inspection team did not want to degrade, and finally did not include it in the list of inspection objects.

During the inspection of a certain unit, the inspection team noticed two candidates. Although one candidate was older, he had worked for many years in concentrated contiguous destitute areas, with hard work, outstanding achievements, and a high degree of public recognition; the other candidate recommended The situation is better, but the work experience is relatively simple, and the experience of major struggles is lacking. The inspection team communicated with the party committee in a timely manner, and after repeated comparisons, the former was finally selected as the candidate.

During the entire inspection process, the proposal of the candidate list was submitted for approval in strict accordance with the procedures, and finally determined by the Party Central Committee——

The reference list recommended by the meeting was put forward, the list of inspection objects was determined, and the selection opinions of the candidates for the “two committees” were put forward.

The leading group for the inspection of the top 20 cadres held five meetings and listened to the reports of the inspection groups one by one; the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee specially arranged six meetings to listen to the reports.

“The most prominent feature of the work of cadres over the years is the clear-cut adherence to the party’s leadership, the principle of the party’s management of cadres, and the effective role of the party’s organization in leading and checking.” A member of the inspection team who had participated in the inspection work many times said, “This time The investigation insists on not engaging in ‘sea push’ and ‘sea election’, and gives full play to the role of conversation and research, which not only improves the quality and effectiveness of democracy, but also further enhances the scientific and precise nature of selection and employment.”

Adhere to the strict control of standards – put political standards first, strictly control political integrity, and select good cadres who are trustworthy, reliable and hard-working for the party and the people

“The first thing to do in selecting and employing people is political standards.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that if you don’t enter the “two committees”, you can’t take the right seat, take it for granted, and follow the usual practice. First of all, you must meet the political standards, and you must deepen the inspection of political quality to avoid superficiality. Formalized, so that it can be seen, touched, and grasped.

“Political issues are highly concealed and confusing, and it is a difficult problem to examine the political quality of the examination.” The comrades of the inspection team introduced that this inspection summarizes and draws on the practical experience of recent years, and further deepens and conducts a real political quality inspection.

Highlight the key points of inspection – pay attention to inspecting political positions, political attitudes, political consciousness and political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, see how well you understand the “two establishments”, and whether the “four consciousnesses” and “firmness” are enhanced. “Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, maintain a high degree of ideology, politics and action with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, whether to resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and whether to strictly abide by the Party’s political discipline and political rules, Be politically sensible and honest.

The inspection team generally regards the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions as an important part of examining the political quality of candidates, and has an in-depth understanding of the attitudes, measures and practical effects of implementation.

Combined with the actual situation of local and central units, the specific content of the inspection should be refined to make the political standards concrete and clear:

Some inspection teams, in combination with the actual situation of provinces, regions and cities, pay attention to the measures and effects of winning the battle against poverty, implementing regional coordinated development strategies, and strengthening ecological and environmental protection;

Based on the actual situation of the department, some inspection teams focus on understanding whether they have the courage to fight and are good at fighting on issues such as responding to US and Western sanctions and maintaining national security, and whether they are facing difficulties in promoting technological innovation and overcoming key core technologies such as “stuck necks”. Forge ahead;

When some inspection teams inspect state-owned enterprises, they focus on whether they have consistently adhered to the party’s leadership over state-owned enterprises and established a modern enterprise system. They are looking at building a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, improving the modernization level of the industrial chain and supply chain, and serving the national economy and people’s livelihood. Responsibilities such as…

Improve the inspection method—combined with the study of the party’s innovative theory, specific work performance, daily performance, historical performance, combined with the performance of coping with major struggles and completing urgent, difficult, dangerous and heavy tasks, close inspection, multi-angle analysis, specific evaluation, pay attention to Observing and identifying from facts, facts, and actual performance, not only to see how it is said, but also how to do it.

Political checks are strengthened in all aspects of the inspection work. During interviews and investigations, face-to-face interviews, in-depth inspections, and group interviews, the “political quality inspection reference questions” are compared to gain an in-depth understanding of the political performance of candidates.

Some inspection teams braved the cold of minus 20 degrees Celsius to conduct field research in mining areas with an altitude of more than 4,300 meters, to understand the measures and actual results of implementing the inspection and rectification requirements of the Party Central Committee, and to identify the political attitude, political responsibility and political ability of leading cadres;

Some inspection teams went deep into urban flood control subway entrances, important river embankments, and the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and inspected the performance of cadres in major tests such as flood control and emergency rescue and epidemic prevention.

The political quality and political performance of the candidates shall be comprehensively analyzed, carefully screened, and strictly checked. Those who are politically unqualified, have problems such as “seven possessions”, engage in “two-faced factions”, and be “two-faced people” will be rejected by one vote.

Strictly controlling integrity is the bottom line requirement for selecting and employing people. The Party Central Committee emphasized that there must be “zero tolerance” on the issue of integrity, and that those who have flaws and secret injuries cannot be selected.

The inspection work adheres to the “four musts” verification requirements, that is, the cadre files must be reviewed, the reports on personal matters must be reviewed, the opinions of the discipline inspection and supervision organs must be heard, and the petition reports that are verifiable must be checked. Strictly perform the responsibility of integrity control, implement the “double signature” of the secretary of the party committee (party group) and the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team, and comprehensively use the results of inspections, petitions, audits, etc., to fully understand the integrity of candidates, and effectively prevent “sick nominations”.

The inspection also took some new measures to check the integrity:

——Send the reference list recommended by the provincial, regional and municipal meetings to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission for preliminary study and judgment, and once again communicate with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission on the party conduct and clean government when the nominees for the “two commissions” are determined;

—— When checking personal matters, appropriately expand the scope of real estate checking;

——Pay attention to understand the behavior of leading cadres’ spouses, children and their spouses in running businesses.

For enterprise leaders and representative candidates, the opinions of administrative law enforcement, industry supervision and other departments will also be listened to in a targeted manner.

After the completion of each link of work, the inspection team communicated with the relevant discipline inspection and supervision organs about the candidate’s party conduct and clean government, and verified the problems one by one; some conducted cross-review of cadre files and collective judgment on difficult problems; In accordance with the cadre’s management authority, it is timely transferred to the relevant departments for verification and handling, and conclusive opinions are put forward.

A cadre has a high number of votes in interviews, surveys and meeting recommendations, but there are doubts about the issue of integrity, and it is difficult to find out for a while. Can such a cadre be a candidate? The inspection team was firm and strict, and did not list it as an inspection object.

During the inspection process of the candidates for the 20th “Two Committees”, 1,007 people were asked for their opinions on the candidates for the “Two Committees” from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission, and 731 people were checked and reported on personal matters. After strict checks, more than 20 candidates were not included in the inspection. object, selection object.

Many cadres reported that the inspection was “real and strict” in the selection of integrity, which showed a clear attitude of “zero tolerance” for integrity issues, and the firm determination of the Party Central Committee to comprehensively and strictly administer the Party.

Accurate and scientific examination of the actual test – all-round multi-angle three-dimensional inspection, comprehensive historical dialectical evaluation, and accurate identification of candidates

Employing people properly starts with knowing people.

Precise and scientific selection and employment is an important requirement put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of cadres. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to precise science, to know the facts and to know the people, and to make sure that the cadres are selected and tested.

In the 20th “two committees” candidate inspection, each inspection team earnestly implemented the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping, closely combined with the actual situation of the inspection unit, discussed in depth, asked carefully, carefully read and double-checked, and comprehensively and deeply understood the performance of the candidates.

Work on improving the quality of the conversation –

Scouting talk is a science as well as an art. Only by talking precisely, talking deeply, and talking in a targeted manner can we tell the truth and hear the truth.

In preparation for the conversation, do your homework in advance, and tailor a specific conversation outline based on the actual situation of the unit, the object of inspection, and the interviewer to enhance pertinence and accuracy;

In terms of conversation methods, create a good conversation atmosphere, comprehensively use inquiries, exchanges and interactions, etc., to let the conversation object dispel concerns and open up their hearts, discuss not only the advantages and disadvantages of candidates, but also discuss qualitative opinions and specific cases. ;

In terms of talking time, insist that time obeys quality, do not hurry up, do not limit the talking time, ask what should be asked, and understand what should be understood.

“In the conversation, we must gradually deepen and be good at capturing key information.” A member of the inspection team introduced, “Especially for those who are hesitant to say something or have something to say, pay attention to listening to the voice, answer the stubbornness, and grasp the ‘thread’ and go down. Ask, often you can learn more.”

In a conversation, the inspection team keenly captured such a “thread”: when talking about the responsibility of a certain object, a person who interviewed became obviously hesitant. The inspection team realized that there may be other hidden reasons. Sure enough, after further guidance and inquiries, the interviewers reflected that the subject of the investigation lacked the spirit of responsibility, and told specific cases.

Work hard on a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of –

Not only talking in the house, but also watching the scene. The inspection team conducted an in-depth inspection of industrial development, ecological governance, and people’s livelihood projects, and intuitively felt the effectiveness and performance of the work; conducted random interviews in rural communities, window units, and offices to understand the style of cadres and the public’s reputation; conducted home visits, collected Internet information, and learned about candidates. Feng Jiajiao and the situation eight hours away…

Strengthen and improve extension inspections, and expand the scope and chain of extension inspections. According to the specific situation of the inspected object, for those who have served in the current position and the previous position for less than two years, they must go to the previous position for inspection. Those who have reported on political conduct, integrity, etc. and heard from this inspection, go to relevant units for targeted inspections.

According to statistics, during the 20th “two committees” candidate inspection process, a total of more than 220 candidates were extended for inspection.

In a certain province, the inspection team went to 14 cities and 33 provincial units to understand the situation in order to conduct extended inspections.

After the political voices left, there was a chat about public opinion. Through tracking and understanding, the long-term performance of cadres has become more clear-cut and three-dimensional.

Work hard on comprehensive analysis and judgment——

The comrades of the inspection team inspected the conversation during the day and learned about the situation, and held a meeting in the evening, sorted out the materials, and conducted a diagnosis and analysis. The situation and information grasped at various stages and channels of the inspection will be sorted out and summarized in a timely manner, complemented with the usual grasp of the situation, the situation of the unit and the team, combined with understanding of people and things, and comprehensively research and judge the morality, ability, diligence and performance of candidates. ,inexpensive.

Work hard on writing the inspection materials——

Each inspection team carefully wrote and repeatedly polished, and the team leader and deputy team leader personally revised and strictly checked, focusing on the main characteristics and behavioral characteristics of the candidates, paying attention to supporting the views with specific examples, and striving to achieve distinctive features, accurate expressions, seeking truth from facts, and being objective and pertinent.

A staff member of the inspection team introduced that a certain characteristic of candidates in the inspection materials is often shown from multiple perspectives and with specific examples, “People who are familiar can know who they are at a glance, and people who are unfamiliar can see who they are at a glance. “.

“In this inspection, the content of the conversation is deep, the scope of extension is wide, and the information is rich, and many real situations and real problems have been found out, and the understanding of the candidates is more comprehensive and accurate.” A member of the inspection team was deeply touched.

The inspection work is an important practice in the political life of the party, and it is also an important test of the political ecology of the party and the awareness of discipline and rules of party members and cadres.

At the beginning of the inspection of candidates for the 20th “two committees”, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “the ethos of changing the term is the weather vane of the political ecology. Those who want officials, buy and sell officials, form gangs, engage in private activities, etc., must take strict measures to deal with them in a timely manner.” “We must take the most resolute attitude and the most decisive measures to ruthlessly curb the evil spirits and ensure that the change of office is clean and upright. “.

The inspection work resolutely implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the requirements of the Party Central Committee, applies serious discipline throughout the inspection work, insists on education first, warning first, and prevention first, and has deeply learned from the canvassing and bribery of elections in Hengyang, Sichuan, Nanchong, Liaoning and other places. , destroy the lessons of election cases, educate and guide party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, to consciously abide by the rules and disciplines, and at the same time strengthen supervision and inspection, unblock supervision channels, and always maintain a high-pressure posture of punishing unhealthy practices.

“Do not travel alone, do not meet guests in private”, “Do not leave a word when you go out, and do not leave a piece of paper in the room”.

“If you don’t inform the conversation this time, you won’t know that the inspection team has already moved in.” A local cadre was quite emotional. There was no major movement during the inspection process. Everyone’s mentality was relatively calm and calm, and they were able to correctly deal with advancing, retreating, staying, and turning without distractions. Do a good job.

Several inspection team leaders reported that the entire inspection process was relatively stable and quiet, and no problems such as intercession, greetings, canvassing and bribery were found, and there were relatively few petitions and reports involving the inspected objects, which fully reflected the comprehensive and strict governance of the party since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Remarkable results have been widely recognized by the majority of cadres and masses.

After strict procedural steps, comprehensive consideration of work needs, candidate conditions, structural requirements, etc., the leading group of the 20th cadre inspection led research and proposed the selection of candidates for the 20th “two committees”. On September 7, 2022, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee will make overall consideration and study and propose a nomination plan for the candidates for the 20th “two committees”. On September 29, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee reviewed and approved the proposed list of candidates for the 20th “two committees” and decided to submit it to the 20th National Congress of the Party for election.

Shoulder the mission to carry on the past and usher in the future – the new central leadership group has excellent quality and reasonable structure, and will unite and lead the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to create new great achievements with new great struggles

The magnificent and great era has witnessed the unswerving mission of the original intention; the great cause of the past and the future calls for a strong leadership group.

On October 18, 2022, the second meeting of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held. Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the 19th Central Committee, Comrade Chen Xi explained the proposed list of candidates for the 20th Central Committee members, alternate members and members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The meeting of the presidium of the conference passed a vote and passed the list of proposals put forward by the Political Bureau of the 19th Central Committee, which was submitted to all the delegates for consideration.

During the conference, the representatives attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and specially invited representatives fully prepared and carefully discussed the list of candidates in the spirit of being highly responsible to the party and the people.

Delegates generally believed that the selection of candidates for the “two committees” adhered to the unity of strengthening the party’s leadership and promoting democracy, adhered to the principle of democratic centralism, went through strict inspection procedures, listened to opinions from all sides, and fully consolidated the will of the whole party. It has a broad and solid public opinion base.

The delegates spoke highly of the proposed list, believing that it is a well-considered and relatively mature plan, and the candidates are prepared to undergo ten years of great changes in the new era, undergo the baptism of comprehensively and strictly administer the party, be politically firm, loyal to the party, and firmly support it.” “Two Establishments”, resolutely achieve “Two Maintenance”, take the lead in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, have a strong ability to lead modernization construction, consciously carry forward the fine traditions and style of the party, and make efforts in the workplace. With outstanding achievements, he has high prestige among the cadres and the masses.

The great cause requires the continuous inheritance and continuous struggle of the Communists from generation to generation. Delegates said that many comrades from the 19th Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, who put the cause of the party and the people first, retired from the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, showing the high spirit of the Communists. Delegates paid their respects to them.

During the conference, delegations will pre-select candidates for the “two committees” by means of differential elections. 222 candidates for the 20th Central Committee were nominated, with a difference of 17, and 205 were elected, with a difference of 8.3%. 188 candidates were nominated for alternate central committee members, with a difference of 17, and 171 were elected, with a difference of 9.9%. 144 candidates for the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were nominated, with a difference of 11, and 133 were elected, with a difference of 8.3%.

On October 21, the third meeting of the presidium of the conference passed the preselection list of candidates for the “two committees”.

In the list of candidates, among the members of the 19th Central Committee, 130 were nominated, accounting for 34.6%; 246 were newly nominated, accounting for 65.4%. Among the members of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, 47 were continued to be nominated, accounting for 35.3%; 86 were newly nominated, accounting for 64.7%.

On the morning of October 22, in the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People, the atmosphere was solemn and warm. Under the chairmanship of Comrade Xi Jinping, the General Assembly held formal elections. After distributing ballots, filling in ballots, voting, and counting, more than 2,300 delegates and specially invited delegates who attended the conference elected the new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

There was thunderous applause from the venue!

This is a heartfelt congratulations to the new leadership of the Central Committee, and it is also a firm confidence and earnest expectation for the new leadership of the Central Committee to lead the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the new era and new journey to create a great cause of rejuvenation.

From the perspective of the composition of the new Central Committee, the main body is the backbone of leaders at the provincial and ministerial level and the military theater level and above, and there are also some leading cadres at the prefecture level and the military level, as well as leaders of financial enterprises, key state-owned enterprises, colleges and universities, and scientific research units. There are also outstanding representatives of workers and peasants, outstanding representatives of the People’s Liberation Army, experts, scholars and outstanding representatives of various fronts.

The average age of the members of the new Central Committee is 57.2 years old, there are 33 female cadres and 32 ethnic minority cadres; 98.9% have a college degree or above, 49.5% have senior professional and technical positions, and 29 are academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. name.

From the perspective of the composition of the new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the main body is the relevant responsible comrades of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission, the secretary of the provincial, regional and municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, the leader of the discipline inspection and supervision team dispatched by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission, and the main responsible comrades of some units. or team members.

The delegates unanimously stated that the new Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have gathered the ruling backbones and outstanding representatives of the party from all regions, departments, fronts, and industries. The overall quality is good, the structure is relatively reasonable, and the distribution is relatively balanced. It conforms to the overall requirements of the central government on the candidates for the “two committees” and the expectations of the cadres and the masses, and meets the needs of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. It is a unified and trustworthy central leadership collective.

History illuminates the future, and the journey has no end.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the new leadership of the Central Committee will unite and lead the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups to strengthen their confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and move forward bravely, and strive to write a more brilliant chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. ! (Reporters Zhao Cheng, Huo Xiaoguang, Zhang Xiaosong, Lin Hui, Hu Hao)