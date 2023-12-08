Holding high the ideological banner and bravely shouldering the mission, Jiangsu Zhenjiang continues to promote ideological and cultural propaganda work to a new level

Zhenjiang City continues to promote ideological and cultural propaganda work to new heights, holding high the banner of ideology and bravely shouldering the mission. The National Work Conference on Propaganda, Ideology and Culture, held in October, formally proposed Xi Jinping’s Cultural Thoughts, providing a powerful ideological weapon and scientific action guide for publicity, ideology and culture.

Under the leadership of the Zhenjiang Municipal Party Committee, the city’s publicity, ideological and cultural front has been guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The construction of a strong socialist cultural city has reached a new level, with the mission of raising the flag, gathering people’s hearts, educating new people, promoting culture, and displaying image.

The Zhenjiang Municipal Party Committee is taking the lead in deepening theoretical study and implementing the “first issue” system. It has organized more than 2,000 publicity activities on the theme of “Implementing the 20th National Congress and Forging ahead on a New Journey”. The city has also established lecture groups to publicize the party’s innovative theory in a targeted manner.

Furthermore, the city has launched high-quality research projects and consolidated mainstream thought and public opinion. Zhenjiang City’s relevant experiences and practices were published on important media platforms such as People’s Daily and China Central Radio and Television during the theme education period.

Zhenjiang City has also coordinated internal and external publicity, online and offline, to carry out mass theme publicity activities, such as “Rejuvenation of a Strong Country with Me”. The city has organized and hosted press conferences with the theme of “Resolutely shoulder the mission of Zhenjiang to lead and set an example, and strive to write a new chapter in Zhenjiang’s modernization construction of ‘Strong, Rich, Beautiful and High'”.

In addition to promoting positive publicity with momentum, the city is also deepening the construction of Pearl Buck’s cultural brand and holding various international academic seminars and activities. The Fifth International Taoist Forum was successfully held and highly recognized by the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee.

Zhenjiang City is certainly making significant strides in promoting ideological and cultural propaganda work, and its efforts continue to strengthen the ideological guarantee, spiritual strength, and favorable cultural conditions for the city’s future development.

