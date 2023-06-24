Hole 2︱High-end shock masters make up stocks after falling behind

After Taiwan stocks hit the “Wanqi”, due to the effect of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the market became volatile. Qianbo’s strong electronic stocks were hit by selling pressure. MediaTek (2454) failed to ex-dividend on the 20th. On the daily line, before the end of the month, there are still many heavyweight stocks that will go ex-dividend one after another. Evergreen (2603) will ex-dividend 70 yuan on the 30th.

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) “skipped” raising interest rates in June and reserved more time to interpret the development of economic data. The legal person pointed out that the short-term U.S. monetary policy decision will still cause interference to the Taiwan and U.S. stock markets, but the atmosphere of a soft landing in the international situation has not changed. Taiwan stocks are still expected to maintain a high-end consolidation trend in the future, but there may be large differences in the performance of sector stocks. The difficulty of investor layout is also a test of the talent’s ability to select stocks, weed out the weak and retain the strong.

Inspired Investment Advisory analyst Chen Yaqi maintained five investment groups this week, and selected multiple stocks that are optimistic about the operation in the second half of the year, including Taiya Semiconductor, computer case and power supply manufacturer Antec, construction stock Dechang, industrial control memory Phantom module factory Indochina and textile giant Juyang; the overall shareholding ratio is 99.7%.

Hongguang Investment Advisors analyst Chen Xiufang won the championship with a “good start” last week. This week, the investment team grasped the “two major axes” of continued strong revenue in June and a turnaround in the second half of the year. Factory Kangshu, industrial computer factory Wufeng, connecting wire Jinhao; the overall shareholding level is 99.9%.

As for Arima Investment Advisors analyst Liu Yanliang’s investment team, they have also completely refurbished and selected Netcom factory Desheng, time-lapse camera manufacturer Yiqi, Antec, carbon rights concept stock Huazhi, and power supply factory Weixun; overall holdings The proportion reaches 99.8%, and there is not much difference in the proportion among individual stocks. The five stocks are all between 19% and 21%.

Zhang Yicheng, an analyst at Moore Investment Advisors, selected a number of strong weekly turnover stocks, including Antec, Yiqi, Weixun, Huazhi, and Jinju, an upstream copper foil factory in PCB. The shareholding ratio is as high as 100%, of which Antec, Yiqi, and Weixun each account for more than 20%, and the other two account for about 15%.

The results of the first week of this round-robin hole-by-hole competition have been released. The two new contestants can be described as “newborn calves are not afraid of tigers”. Chen Xiufang paid a high remuneration of 7.42%, winning the first weekly championship in this cycle, and Chen Yaqi’s performance was as high as 5.8%, closely following behind, fully demonstrating the spirit of women who do not give way to men; while Zhang Yicheng and Liu Yanliang respectively received -0.78%, -2.21% weekly performance, ranking third and fourth.

In the last week’s investment group, Chen Xiufang’s selection of the first profit took advantage of the low price, and the weekly performance “led the horse” soared by 29.5%. In addition, Chen Yaqi’s selection of Huajing has a net profit of 23 million yuan since the tax settlement in May. The increase of 2.46 times also encouraged the stock price to launch a supplementary increase in a single week, soaring 12.42%, simultaneously paying double-digit weekly gains.

further reading

Chen Xiufang︱Gao Feng Q2 fight to turn profit

Chen Yaqi︱Taiwan welcomes explosive growth

Zhang Yicheng︱Yiqi military photography concept stock

Liu Yanliang︱Desheng H2 looks attractive in operation

The post The 2nd hole︱High-end shock masters made up stocks after attacking the laggards appeared first on Business Times.