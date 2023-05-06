Hole 7︱Domestic-funded small and medium-sized themes are hot

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates by 1 yard as expected by the market, and signaled the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes. Although U.S. stocks were caught in a regional banking crisis, Taiwan stocks made their first debut in May, driven by better-than-expected earnings from Apple and policy-themed stocks. Zhou bucked the trend and rose, Zhou K smiled and received two consecutive reds, and the cabinet buying index took the lead in standing on all moving averages. The market continued to focus on the first quarter financial reports and April revenue performance of listed cabinet companies.

The legal person pointed out that foreign buying has recently turned conservative, so there is not much room for short-term performance of the Taiwan stock index, and the “domestic market” will continue. Signs, it is expected to lead to the revival of foreign investment confidence, and the return of funds to Taiwan stocks.

Domestic capital dominates, experts are still focusing on small and medium-sized stocks. Analyst Liu Yanliang of Arima Investment Advisors will continue to stay in Redwood-KY and Axiata 2 this week, and then add cooling fan factory Jianzhun, passive components Jiuhao and pharmaceutical packaging with merger and acquisition benefits. Machinery and equipment manufacturer Huangjiang; the overall shareholding ratio is 100%, and the 5 stocks account for between 19% and 21%.

Securities analyst Luo Yayu is still optimistic about the mainstream stocks of military industry, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and other themes. All 5 stocks were eliminated, and they were selected into Jianzhun, Jiuhao, Quanxun of military PA module factory, and new cell therapy drug manufacturers. Newslink and Shengde, a new drug stock, were the first to be approved by the investment group, accounting for 27.7%; the overall shareholding ratio was 99.8%.

Securities analyst Zhuo Kaiwei locks in small and medium-sized low-base turnaround stocks, and is optimistic about the opportunity for capital bargain hunting. Among them, the elite accounted for the highest proportion, reaching 33.7%; the overall shareholding ratio was 99.7%.

Zhang Yicheng, an analyst at Moore Investment Advisors, is focusing on high-priced stocks this week. He selected IPC factory Avalue and cooling stock Jianzhun, and then added three tiers of silicon intellectual property (IP) stocks Creative, Alchip-KY and M31, which are optimistic The AI ​​upsurge driven by the financial reports of US companies is expected to make the IP stocks that have been in the consolidation stage strengthen again; the overall shareholding ratio falls to 99%.

Taiwan stocks entered Mayday, and the results of the sixth week of the competition were also released. Zhang Yicheng was driven by the strong stocks in the benefit investment group, and his single-week performance soared to 7.23%, and he won the championship of the third hole in this cycle. Liu Yanliang also had a return rate of 2.23% Won the second place and performed far better than the market; Zhuo Kaiwei and Luo Yayu ranked third and fourth with performances of 1.1% and -1.64% respectively.

In terms of last week’s investment group, Daewoo Capital, a game stock selected by Zhang Yicheng’s investment group, announced last week that it will plant its flag in the Indian market and establish an Indian subsidiary, which drove the stock price to soar 27.95% in a single week, ranking the third largest weekly increase in the listed cabinet, 5 The daily highest price of 95.5 yuan also set a new high in nearly a year.

Halfway through this round-robin event, summing up the performance of the first six holes, after Zhang Yicheng won the championship last week, he currently has a 3-hole championship and is currently in the leading position, while Liu Yanliang, Luo Yayu, and Zhuo Kaiwei each have a 1-hole championship , the fighting is still fierce.

