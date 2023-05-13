Hole 8︱Financial report test intensifies blue-chip stocks attract attention

Although the signs of continued decline in inflation brought short-term joy to the stock market, the countdown to the U.S. debt ceiling and the test of financial reports followed one after another. , This week, the first-quarter financial reports of the listed cabinets are all released. It is a critical moment to re-examine the holdings and replace the weak with the strong.

As of the 13th, 1,512 companies have announced their financial reports for the last quarter, with a total profit of 501.308 billion yuan. The same stocks made a profit of 903.442 billion yuan in the same period last year, a sharp drop of 44.51%. However, since the fourth quarter of last year, some recessions have begun to be reflected , so the quarterly reduction rate converged to 15.8%. Looking ahead, the recovery of terminal demand is not as good as expected, and the process of destocking in the industry is taking longer. May and June are facing the off-season effect of “five poor and six unique”. The situation of stocking up in advance in the third quarter still needs to be observed.

The dream market is over. Investors re-examine the fundamentals and evaluate the rationality. Most of the experts focus on the April revenue and the first quarter financial results as the focus of stock selection; Liu Yanliang, an analyst at Arima Investment Advisors, continues to retain the global high-end boutique brand store decoration industry. In addition to Hongmu-KY, four new stocks such as Yaoya, Taitong, Zhijie and Huacheng were newly added, and the overall shareholding ratio fell slightly to 99.1%. 20% or so.

Securities analyst Luo Yayu also focuses on both fundamentals and themes, including Datong, Huahan, Humen Technology, Wistron, and Qisda, who are optimistic about AI, national defense, information security and other themes; The heavy Datong holds 22.4% of the shares.

In addition to remaining elites in the investment team, securities analyst Zhuo Kaiwei added four new members including Lianjie, Dashike, Wacheng and Xintiandi; the overall shareholding ratio is 99.8%, and the top two chips are Lianjie and Dashi Branches accounted for 27.2%, 25.1% respectively, followed by Elite, Wacheng and Xintiandi, each accounting for 20.5%, 13.8%, and 13.3%.

Zhang Yicheng, an analyst at Moore Investment Advisors, left behind Avalue, Alchip-KY and Creative. This week, the investment team included power supply manufacturer Feihong and vehicle chassis factory Huafu into the layout; the overall shareholding ratio reached 100%. Acer accounted for the highest share at 25.6%, followed by Avalue and Huafu at 24.8% and 24.3%, while Alchip-KY and Creative only accounted for 13.6% and 11.7%.

Announcing the results of the 7th hole of the hole-by-hole match, the market fell short of key price points such as the month and season lines, and backtested the multi-party gap on April 28. The small and medium-sized theme stocks that had previously risen more have ushered in a big correction, and the expert investment group is not satisfactory. Zhang Yicheng bucked the trend and paid 4.34% of the investment team reward, and won the title of weekly champion last week. Liu Yanliang also beat the market’s -0.79% investment team reward with 0.64%; as for Luo Yayu and Zhuo Kaiwei, they were -3.59%, The performance of -5.79%, ranked third and fourth respectively. In the last five weeks of this cycle, the competition will also enter a fierce stage.

