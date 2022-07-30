Home News Holes between the houses and in the cable car, Cortina becomes a large golf course
News

Holes between the houses and in the cable car, Cortina becomes a large golf course

by admin
Holes between the houses and in the cable car, Cortina becomes a large golf course

In City Golf attracts professionals and personalities from the world of sport and lifestyle. A hole also at the ice stadium

CORTINA. In Corso Italia, in the cabins of the Faloria cable car, along the most popular views: with In City Golf, Cortina has been transformed into a spectacular 18-hole course, for a game that attracted professionals and personalities from the world of sport and lifestyle .

An opportunity for great matches and sporting returns like that of Julia Sergasprofessional golfer and di Christian Ghedina. In Corso Italia, the most unusual and spectacular holes have been set up, an undisputed peculiarity of In City Golf, which paid homage to the sporting and Olympic history of Cortina. Among these, the hole in Piazza Pittori brothers Ghedina made with the bob Club Cortina bobs inside which a gong was placed that the players had to play with balls.

The pit in Piazza Pittori Ghedina brothers made with the bob Club Cortina bobs

In front of the historic Hotel de la Poste, a throwing point was set up from which the players tried to hit the hole located on the balcony of the hotel. One hole was in the Ice Stadium – which in 2026 will host the Olympic curling and wheelchair curling competitions – and the one located inside the Faloria cable car – in motion during the competition – which accompanied up and down, from high altitude to city ​​center and vice versa, players and tourists have fun.

